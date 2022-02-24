AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ CPUs May Feature 4 RDNA 2 Compute Units Clocked at 1.1 GHz

AMD's next-generation Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPUs are expected to rock the brand new RDNA 2 graphics core architecture. This will be a major change for the desktop lineup as integrated GPU was previously unavailable for Ryzen CPUs except for the APUs.

AMD SMU Driver Points To 4 RDNA 2 Compute Units Running at 1100 MHz For Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs

Twitter informant KOMACHI_ENSAKA disclosed today that the upcoming AMD Raphel iGPU design could utilize two Workgroup Processors, allowing the integrated GPU to feature four RDNA 2 Compute Units.

This information is pulled from AMD's own System Management Unit, or SMU, the recently disclosed driver. With this new information posted online, it seems that the base clock of 1.1 GHz would be used with those specific cores, meaning that we would be looking at an energy-efficient GPU using 0.5 TFLOPs of single-precision compute performance. This equals the maximum graphics performance seen in the Valve Stream Deck. Valve's onboard APU is fitted with a total of 8 Compute Units (RDNA2) and is factory clocked between 1.1 to 1.6 GHz, or 1.6 TFLOPs.

VideoCardz notes that AMD's Raphael series GPU performance is not required to be high. The tech outlet explains that we have already seen 256 Stream Processors fully capable of quality performance. Desktop CPU graphics subsystems' primary purpose is to serve as an engine for display, and premium graphics performance is more relevant for thin laptops missing discrete GPU opportunities. It is unknown if AMD plans to alter Raphael-S (desktop) and Raphael-H (mobile) iGPU designs.

The next-gen AMD Zen 4 Raphael chipset is planned for utilization in mobile and desktop markets. AMD is quoted as declaring that the mobile variant will utilize up to 16 cores, which is twice the recently launched Ryzen 6000 series based on the Zen3 Rembrandt architecture.

AMD established that the Zen 4 architecture will be included in the Ryzen 7000 series and mandate a new platform. AMD's Zen4 chips will introduce support for desktop DDR5 memory and utilize the newest PCIe Gen 5 connections. The Zen 4 processors will use the AM5 socket, also known as the LGA 1718. AMD ensured the new chips would be cooler-compatible with current AM4 options currently on the market.

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 6000 Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-4800 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5000? Gen 5.0 2023

Source: Freedesktop via @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, VideoCardz