AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Zen 4’ Desktop CPUs Confirmed To Feature Over 5.5 GHz Clocks, 8% IPC Uplift, 15% Higher Single-Thread & 25% Higher Performance Per Watt

Today at the Financial Analyst Day, AMD revealed new information regarding its Ryzen 7000 CPUs powered by the Zen 4 core architecture. From clocks to performance and IPC uplifts, AMD revealed it all.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPUs: Over 5.5 GHz Clocks, 8% IPC Uplift, 15% Single-Threaded Perf & 25% Perf/Watt Improvement

AMD unveiled its Ryzen 7000 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU family codenamed Raphael during Computex 2022 but left some key details such as the IPC and performance per watt gains out of their event. Now, this information has been made public and we can talk about the performance & IPC figures presented by the chipmaker.

So starting with the most important aspect, we knew from the >15% single-threaded performance number that AMD was betting a lot on increased clocks which will see a major increase over Zen 3 chips. AMD already showcased up to 5.5 GHz clock speeds across multiple threads on a high-end 16-core part with additional leaks stating clocks north of 5.8 GHz. Now, AMD has confirmed that it will indeed hit over 5.5 GHz clocks on its Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs.

On the IPC side, we finally have a figure that ranges between 8-10% but in desktop-specific work-loads, Zen 4 will mostly deliver an 8% improvement. The >15% single-threaded uplift still remains intact and the overall performance per watt has been improved by over 25%. With that, the overall performance improvement over Zen 3 is rated at over 35% (performance measured on a 16-core / 32 thread Ryzen 7000 CPU in Cinebench MT). Another important performance criteria is fulfilled by faster bandwidth and data access that is provided by leveraging the newer DDR5 standard on the AM5 platforms.

Some of the key features highlighted for Zen 4 CPUs include:

Significant generational performance per watt and frequency improvement

8-10% instructions per clock increase

15% single thread performance gain

Up to 125% memory bandwidth per core

ISA extension for AI and AVX-512

In terms of ISA extensions, AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs with Zen 4 cores will be outfitted with AI & AVX-512 instructions. So overall, you can call this start on the AM5 & SP5 platform as an evolution with the revolution coming in 2024 in the form of Zen 5. With that said, AMD will also have a Ryzen 7000 V-Cache family launching next year which would see similar performance gains as Zen 3 with V-Cache did versus Zen 3.

