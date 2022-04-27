AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop & EPYC 7004 ‘Genoa’ Server CPUs Confirmed To Support DDR5-5200 Native Memory Speeds

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' desktop and EPYC 7004 'Genoa' server CPUs will be featuring support for DDR5-5200 native memory speeds. The confirmation comes from widely-known DRAM maker, Apacer, in its latest blog.

AMD To Boost Its Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop & EPYC 7004 'Genoa' Server CPU Platforms With DDR5-5200 Native Memory Speeds

It was leaked within Gigabyte's documents a while back but can now be confirmed that both AMD platforms featuring the Zen 4 core architecture, Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' for desktops, and EPYC 7004 'Genoa' for servers, will be rocking native memory speeds of DDR5-5200. Apacer industrial posted this within the specs sheet for its upcoming DDR5 memory solutions that will be powering these next-gen platforms.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop & EPYC 7004 Genoa Server CPU Platforms DDR5-5200 Native Memory Support

From what we have been able to gather, AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will feature support for DDR5-5200 in a dual-channel (2 DIMMs per channel) solution while the EPYC 7004 'Genoa' server platform will feature support for DDR5-5200 in a 12-channel (2 DIMMs per channel) solution.

Compared to the competition, AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will offer a good bump in memory specs versus the existing Intel Alder Lake lineup which supports up to DDR5-4800 native speeds. The platform will be competing against Intel's Raptor Lake lineup which is expected to offer boosted memory specs up to DDR5-5600 (native).

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU FamilyCodenameProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPsPlatformPlatform ChipsetMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Ryzen 1000Summit Ridge14nm (Zen 1)8/1695WAM4300-SeriesDDR4-2677Gen 3.02017
Ryzen 2000Pinnacle Ridge12nm (Zen +)8/16105WAM4400-SeriesDDR4-2933Gen 3.02018
Ryzen 3000Matisse7nm (Zen 2)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02019
Ryzen 5000Vermeer7nm (Zen 3)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02020
Ryzen 5000 3DWarhol?7nm (Zen 3D)8/16105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02022
Ryzen 7000Raphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32?105-170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200Gen 5.02022
Ryzen 7000 3DRaphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32?105-170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200Gen 5.02023
Ryzen 8000Granite Ridge3nm (Zen 5)?TBATBAAM5700-Series?DDR5-5600?Gen 5.02023

As for the server platform, AMD will have a huge lead over Intel's 8-channel DDR5-4800 Sapphire Rapids-SP platform. Here, AMD isn't just offering higher speeds but also offering more channels allowing for denser memory solutions. While Intel will allow up to 32 DIMMs on a dual-socket solution, AMD's EPYC platforms can technically go up to 48 DIMMs on a dual-socket solution which amounts to insane capacities. But that's not all, the same leaked documents from Gigabyte also mention up to DDR5-6000 native speeds for future EPYC SOCs on the same AM5 socket.

AMD is also betting hard on its new memory overclocking features such as the recently reported EXPO (Extended Profiles For Overclocking) for Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs that will work in tandem with DDR5 memory. Along with a robust AM5 / SP5 solution for the respective segment, AMD is expected to disrupt both markets once again when they launch in the second half of 2022.

AMD EPYC Genoa vs Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP Server CPU Platforms

Server FamilyAMD EPYC GenoaIntel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP
Process Node5nmIntel 7
CPU ArchitectureZen 4Golden Cove
Cores9660
Threads192120
L3 Cache384 MB105 MB
Memory SupportDDR5-5200DDR5-4800
Memory Capacity12 TB8 TB
Memory Channels12-Channel8-Channel
TDP Range (PL1)320W350W
TDP Range (Max)700W764W
Socket SupportLGA 6096 'SP5'LGA 4677 'Socket P'
Launch2H 20222H 2022

News Source: Momomo_US

