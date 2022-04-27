AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Raphael’ Desktop & EPYC 7004 ‘Genoa’ Server CPUs Confirmed To Support DDR5-5200 Native Memory Speeds

AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' desktop and EPYC 7004 'Genoa' server CPUs will be featuring support for DDR5-5200 native memory speeds. The confirmation comes from widely-known DRAM maker, Apacer, in its latest blog.

AMD To Boost Its Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop & EPYC 7004 'Genoa' Server CPU Platforms With DDR5-5200 Native Memory Speeds

It was leaked within Gigabyte's documents a while back but can now be confirmed that both AMD platforms featuring the Zen 4 core architecture, Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' for desktops, and EPYC 7004 'Genoa' for servers, will be rocking native memory speeds of DDR5-5200. Apacer industrial posted this within the specs sheet for its upcoming DDR5 memory solutions that will be powering these next-gen platforms.

From what we have been able to gather, AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will feature support for DDR5-5200 in a dual-channel (2 DIMMs per channel) solution while the EPYC 7004 'Genoa' server platform will feature support for DDR5-5200 in a 12-channel (2 DIMMs per channel) solution.

Compared to the competition, AMD's Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs will offer a good bump in memory specs versus the existing Intel Alder Lake lineup which supports up to DDR5-4800 native speeds. The platform will be competing against Intel's Raptor Lake lineup which is expected to offer boosted memory specs up to DDR5-5600 (native).

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU Family Codename Processor Process Processors Cores/Threads (Max) TDPs Platform Platform Chipset Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Ryzen 1000 Summit Ridge 14nm (Zen 1) 8/16 95W AM4 300-Series DDR4-2677 Gen 3.0 2017 Ryzen 2000 Pinnacle Ridge 12nm (Zen +) 8/16 105W AM4 400-Series DDR4-2933 Gen 3.0 2018 Ryzen 3000 Matisse 7nm (Zen 2) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2019 Ryzen 5000 Vermeer 7nm (Zen 3) 16/32 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2020 Ryzen 5000 3D Warhol? 7nm (Zen 3D) 8/16 105W AM4 500-Series DDR4-3200 Gen 4.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200 Gen 5.0 2022 Ryzen 7000 3D Raphael 5nm (Zen 4) 16/32? 105-170W AM5 600-Series DDR5-5200 Gen 5.0 2023 Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge 3nm (Zen 5)? TBA TBA AM5 700-Series? DDR5-5600? Gen 5.0 2023

As for the server platform, AMD will have a huge lead over Intel's 8-channel DDR5-4800 Sapphire Rapids-SP platform. Here, AMD isn't just offering higher speeds but also offering more channels allowing for denser memory solutions. While Intel will allow up to 32 DIMMs on a dual-socket solution, AMD's EPYC platforms can technically go up to 48 DIMMs on a dual-socket solution which amounts to insane capacities. But that's not all, the same leaked documents from Gigabyte also mention up to DDR5-6000 native speeds for future EPYC SOCs on the same AM5 socket.





AMD is also betting hard on its new memory overclocking features such as the recently reported EXPO (Extended Profiles For Overclocking) for Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPUs that will work in tandem with DDR5 memory. Along with a robust AM5 / SP5 solution for the respective segment, AMD is expected to disrupt both markets once again when they launch in the second half of 2022.

AMD EPYC Genoa vs Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP Server CPU Platforms

Server Family AMD EPYC Genoa Intel Xeon Sapphire Rapids-SP Process Node 5nm Intel 7 CPU Architecture Zen 4 Golden Cove Cores 96 60 Threads 192 120 L3 Cache 384 MB 105 MB Memory Support DDR5-5200 DDR5-4800 Memory Capacity 12 TB 8 TB Memory Channels 12-Channel 8-Channel TDP Range (PL1) 320W 350W TDP Range (Max) 700W 764W Socket Support LGA 6096 'SP5' LGA 4677 'Socket P' Launch 2H 2022 2H 2022

News Source: Momomo_US