AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir flagship APU has been overclocked to an impressive 4.55 GHz across all 8 cores & while it isn't as big of an overclock as the previous one we saw a few days ago, it does come with two benchmarks and easily outperforms the fastest 8 core desktop CPUs from Intel & AMD. The benchmarks come from ITCooker (via HiFihedgehog) who has been leaking the Ryzen 7 4700G information consistently over the past few weeks.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir Flagship 8 Core APU Overclocked To 4.55 GHz & Benchmarked - Easily Outperforms The Intel Core i7-10700K & AMD Ryzen 7 3800X 8 Core CPUs

In the previous leak, we saw the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G pushed to 4.75 GHz which is a remarkable feat for AMD's Zen 2 architecture. The APU will make use of the 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores & the 7nm Vega GPU cores in a monolithic design compared to the chiplet design we've seen on standard Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' CPUs. The monolithic design does come with slightly better efficiency than chiplet offerings and also offers a marked improvement in latency & bandwidth numbers. We'll definitely wait for final tests to verify this but let's check out today's important feat for the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Flagship Renoir APU Specs

The CPU-Z screenshot he provided shows that the Ryzen 7 4700G is based on the 7nm Zen 2 core architecture. It features 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 and 8 MB of L3 cache for a total of 12 MB cache. This is definitely lower than the 32 MB of L3 cache which the 8 core Ryzen 7 3800X features but this is due to the monolithic nature of the chip which relies on a single package rather than the chiplet based design on the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' series desktop processors.

The CPU features a base clock of 3.60 GHz and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz which matches the earlier specifications leak. The CPU operates with a 65W TDP and is compatible with the AM4 socket. The graphics side features the enhanced 7nm Vega GPU which comes with 8 CUs to form 512 cores. Its clocked at 2100 MHz on the GPU side which makes it one of the fastest clocked integrated graphics chip.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 4300G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W ~$289 US AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W ~$219 US AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W ~$139 US AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4650GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4350GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 4.1 GHz DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA





The motherboard is not mentioned and it isn't clear in the pictures or video posted by the leaker but ITCooker recently posted a picture of the ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX/ax over at his FB feed so I would assume that this is the motherboard he used for testing. For previous tests, the ASRock B550 Taichi was utilized. The AMD Ryzen 7 4700G APU was overclocked to 4.55 GHz across all 8 cores and 16 threads. A total of 16 GB DDR4 memory was used which was running at 4333 MHz with CL16 timings.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir APU 4.55 GHz Cinebench R20 Performance Benchmark:

In terms of performance, the Ryzen 7 4700G was tested in both Cinebench R15 and Cinebench R20 benchmarks. In Cinebench R15, the CPU scores 2325 points while Cinebench R20 reported a score of 5336 points for the chip. For comparison, an overclocked AMD Ryzen 7 3800X CPU (4.3 GHz) has a score of around 5300 points in the same benchmark while a 5.1 GHz Core i7-10700K scores 5320 points in Cinebench R20. The AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4750G or Ryzen 7 4700G is expected to cost about $300 US which makes it a truly impressive 8 core part given its massive overclocking capabilities.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir APU 4.65 GHz Cinebench R15 Performance Benchmark:

Update: The CPU has also been benchmarked in Cinebench R15 single-core test with an overclock of 4.65 GHz. The CPU scores 217 points in the single-core test which puts it on par with the Core i9 10900K.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Renoir APU 4.55 GHz Cinebench R15 Performance Benchmark:

Surely, a high-end AIO cooling setup was used which was put under chilled water which gives the AMD Ryzen Renoir APU a major advantage but still, the chip being pushed to clocks which are deemed impossible for the Ryzen 3000 'Matisse' family is great news for overclockers and users in general who are looking forward to getting their hands on the new chips.

We've already talked about the AMD Ryzen 4000 PRO APU lineup in our previous post and while our sources mention that the lineup would be kept exclusive to the OEM and system integrator market, I personally believe that AMD will open up sales of standard Renoir parts in the retail channel soon after the PRO launch.