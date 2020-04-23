AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs have been spotted once again in online listings. The latest details come from within 3DMark and UserBenchmark listings which were spotted by Momomo_US and Rogame.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' 7nm Desktop CPUs With Zen 2 Cores & Enhanced Vega Graphics Spotted

AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs are highly anticipated as they would create more budget options for users in the sub $200 US category, getting both 7nm Zen 2 cores and Vega GPU on the same package. It is also interesting given that AMD will be introducing its B550 chipset which would lower the cost of the PCIe 4.0 AM4 platform.

On UserBenchmark, an AMD CPU with the codename 'PD340SC5M4MFH_37/34_Y' has appeared. Dissecting the codename, we can get some interesting information on this particular chip. First of all, it is indeed a desktop AM4 CPU. The chip has a base clock speed of 3.4 GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.7 GHz. The CPU is part of the Ryzen C5 series which relates to the 65W G-series lineup. It features four cores with eight threads and has 4 MB of L3 cache along with 2 MB of L2 cache. The CPU is currently an 'FH' stepping and is the 1st revision of the CPU lineup. It looks like this chip is still an early test sample since the clocks are lower than the Ryzen 3 3400G which is its predecessor.





Based on the CPU performance data available on UserBenchmark, the Ryzen 4000 65W Quad-core is only slightly slower than the Ryzen 5 3400G which once again is mostly due to its lower CPU clock but we would see final retail models to boost over 4.2 GHz which is the maximum boost speed for the Ryzen 3 3400G.

The second chip has been spotted in 3DMark and is also an early quad-core chip with a base clock of 3.0 GHz. The CPU is part of the 'AMD Arctic' test platform but from the looks of it, this could be another Ryzen 3 4000 'Renoir' series processor. Based on what Rogame has mentioned, this chip could feature a 35W TDP which would make it part of the Ryzen C6 series or 35W GE series family.

AMD Artic🤔 Unknown APU

> 3GHz base CPU clock

> 1200MHz iGPU clock

> DDR4 3200MHz CPU score is higher than 4700U & 4600U

GPU score is lower than 6CU Renoir

iGPU clock is also new 35W Renoir Desktop R3 ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wBgtRm0qLt — _rogame (@_rogame) April 22, 2020

The CPU side is said to feature scores higher than the Ryzen 7 4700U which is an 8 core and 8 thread part with a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. We are looking at a TDP difference of 10W between the Ryzen 4000 mobility and desktop 'Renoir' parts. The GPU is clocked at 1200 MHz for this part and it features support for DDR4-3200 MHz memory. The GPU scored lower than a 6 CU Vega integrated graphics (7nm) so clocks on the GPU might not be final as well.

Earlier, we saw the performance of a desktop Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPU which posted numbers close to a Ryzen 7 4700U 8 Core chip despite featuring lower cores and early clock speeds.

3DMark 11 Overall Performance Benchmark:

AMD Ryzen 4000G Series Desktop CPU - 5659 points

5659 points AMD Ryzen 7 4800U 'Renoir' Mobile CPU - 6309 points

6309 points AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 'Renoir' Mobile CPU - 5713 points

We can expect the Ryzen 4000 series 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs to launch in 2H 2020 for budget PC platforms such as the B550 and A520 motherboards. They would definitely be targetting similar price points as their predecessors under $150 US.