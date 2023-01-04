Alleged AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 V-Cache CPU Leak Shows 30% Faster Gaming Performance Over 5800X3D

AMD is allegedly going to showcase its next-gen Zen 4 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D & its gaming performance at the CES keynote.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Allegedly Planned For Unveil Later Today, 8 Cores & Up To 30% Faster Gaming Performance

Leaked by Moore's Law is Dead, the tech outlet alleges that AMD is preparing the next-gen 3D V-Cache CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This new CPU will utilize the Zen 4 core architecture but adopt the bleeding-edge 3D V-Cache design to stack extra cache for faster gaming performance. It looks like the new processor might just be the 'Ultimate Gaming' chip when it launches.

#AMD is preparing an R7 7800X3D that lines up perfectly with the Zen 4 V-Cache performance I leaked last year in the following video🎉https://t.co/dvuuNg3Rjy P.S. And yes, I manipulated this picture heavily to provide extra protection to a source...just like with the Titan ES. pic.twitter.com/HSDyuPZFV4 — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) January 4, 2023

Based on the naming, the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D should feature 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU will carry 32 MB of L3 cache on a singular die within the CCD but how much cache AMD will stack on the chip remains to be seen. The last-gen Ryzen 7 5800X3D stacked an additional 64 MB of L3 cache on top of the 32 MB L3 cache within the CCD. So if that were to remain the same, we would get up to 96 MB of cache, albeit at faster clocks.

An alleged AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU performance slide has been leaked showcasing a 30% performance increase over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. (Image Credits: Moore's Law is Dead)

A performance slide was also leaked by Moore's Law is Dead which compares the Ryzen 7 7800X3D to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in various games. These are obviously cherry-picked titles if the charts are indeed from AMD. You can see anywhere from +21% and up to 30% gains over the Zen 3D part. We cannot tell what resolution or settings these games were tested at but lower resolution and lower image quality have previously been used to showcase the performance benefits from 3D V-Cache so it's better to wait for the official data and even better to wait for the final performance numbers.

One should also remember that as of right now, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is amongst the best-selling AM4 CPU on the market. If AMD can really offer a big performance increase in games and that too at a decent value, then the Zen 4 3D V-Cache parts may just replace it as the new popular chip on the block.

The AMD CES 2023 keynote starts in a few hours and we will know for sure if the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is on the red team's schedule but our sources did point out that the first 3D V-Cache Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be unveiled at CES 2023 with retail availability around February 2023.