AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Synthetic Workloads Show Little To No Improvement

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU benchmarks have leaked out once again and this time, we are looking at a retail chip acquired by XanxoGaming.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Leaked CPU Benchmarks Show Not A Big Improvement Across Synthetic Workloads

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to be the first and only chip with 3D V-Cache based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.

As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Retail CPU Packaging (Image Credits: XanxoGaming):







According to the source, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU was acquired from a retailer in Peru who sold it for 2062.50 Nuevos soles or around $550 US. The chip was tested on an X570 AORUS Master motherboard (F36C v1.2), 2x 8 GB G.Skill FlareX DDR4-3200 (CL14 Samsung B-die), and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FE platform. Windows 10 (21H2) was used as the operating system and it is known that the performance won't be that different across Windows 10 and 11.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU Benchmarks:

What's interesting is that the source decided to look at synthetic non-gaming workloads first for a chip that has the most notable gains promised around games. A range of benchmarks including Cinebench R23, Geekbench 5, CPU-z, and Blender was used.

In Cinebench R23, the CPU scored 1493 points in single-core and 15060 points in multi-core tests. Our AMD Ryzen 7 5800X is around 2% faster in multi-threaded and 5% faster in single-threaded performance on the same benchmark. Next up is Geekbench 5 where the chip scored 1639 points in single and 10498 points in multi-core tests. Here, the standard 5800X is 2% faster in single and 12% faster in multi-threaded performance. In CPU-z, the chip scores 617 points in single and 6505 points in multi-core tests. Unsurprisingly, the Ryzen 7 5800X beats the 3D part by 8% & 7% in the respective multi and single-core benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Retail CPU Benchmarks (Image Credits: XanxoGaming):













In Blender, we can only compare the performance in the BMW scene since that's the reference test we use in our own testing. The Ryzen 7 5800X3D ends up with a render time of 166 seconds while the standard chip completes the scene in 146 seconds. That's 20 seconds shaved out without the extra 3D cache. An advantage of 14% for the non-3D part.

Once again, these benchmarks prove that synthetic workloads are not the strongest suit of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. The main performance differences will be seen in games which the source will be providing benchmarks for, tomorrow.

