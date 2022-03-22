AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, Up To 9% Faster Than Ryzen 7 5800X
The first benchmarks of AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the world's first 3D V-Cache CPU, have leaked out over in the Geekbench database.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Shows Up To 9% Better Multi-Threaded Performance Vs Ryzen 7 5800X In Leaked Benchmarks Despite Running at Lower Clocks
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is going to be the first and only chip with 3D V-Cache based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture. The CPU is going to offer 8 cores, 16 threads, and 100 MB of combined cache thanks to its additional 64 MB 3D Stacked SRAM design. Clock speeds will be maintained at 3.4 GHz base and 4.5 GHz boost with a TDP of 105W.
As for the pricing, the CPU is going to feature the same MSRP as the 5800X at $449 US which means that the non-3D chip is going to get a price cut down to either $399 or even lower. The pricing makes the 5800X3D more expensive than the Intel Core i7-12700K which does offer more cores/threads but lower cache. It will be interesting to see performance benchmarks between the two chips.
The CPU was tested on the ASRock X570 Taichi motherboard with 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory & managed to score up to 1637 single-core and 11250 multi-threaded points. For comparison, AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X scores 1671 points in single-core but 10333 points in the multi-core tests. Due to the aggressive voltage scaling locks, the clocks have been reduced by up to 400 MHz down to 3.4 GHz and 4.5 GHz compared to 3.8 GHz and 4.7 GHz on the non-3D part. Despite that, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D shows a 9% improvement in multi-threaded workloads.
The single-core performance is almost the same but 3D V-Cache gains would mostly be apparent in cache-dependent workloads such as games rather than core-performance optimized benchmarks such as Geekbench.
The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is expected to launch on the 20th of April and will be supported on existing AM4 motherboards through BIOS updates that have been rolling out.
AMD Ryzen 5000 Serie & Ryzen 4000 CPU Lineup (2022)
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|Cache (L2+L3)
|PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH)
|TDP
|Price (MSRP)
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|72 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$799 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|12/24
|3.7 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|70 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$549 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|12/24
|3.0 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|64 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$499 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
|7nm Zen 3D 'Warhol'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|64 MB + 32 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|105W
|$449 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|32 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$399 US?
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|8/16
|3.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|36 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|8/16
|TBD
|TBD
|20 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$299 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|7nm Zen 3 'Vermeer'
|6/12
|3.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|35 MB
|24 + 16
|65W
|$199 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|19 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$159 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 5100
|7nm Zen 3 'Cezanne'
|4/8
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 7 4700
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|20 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|TBD
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600G
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir'
|6/12
|TBD
|TBD
|11 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$154 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|11 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$129 US
|AMD Ryzen 3 4100
|7nm Zen 2 'Renoir-X'
|4/8
|3.8 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|6 MB
|20 (Gen 3) + 16
|65W
|$ 99 US
News Source: Benchleaks
