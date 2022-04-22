AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Worlds First 3D-Vache CPU, Sold Out Within A Day In US

Before launch, we have seen reviews from YouTube and tech hardware sites testing the newest AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU. Yesterday was the official launch of the next-gen Zen 3 3D-Cache-based processor. Today, no major US retailer has the product in stock, causing new users and gamers to wait until the product returns to digital shelves or begin paying premium scalper prices due to the inability to remain.

With the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU sold out in the US, what will this mean for scalping prices?

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor sold out at $449. But, sites such as Newegg had listings from third-party sellers raising prices to $599. This loss of sellable stock does not bode well for AMD, as they made several marketing attempts to assure consumers that there would be stock available and that the cost would be affordable for users. Now, users will have to look to other variants of AMD processors that will be compatible with their system, which is sometimes not an ideal solution or go to the competitor and purchase from them.

340 Units sold (with a markup) in the last hours. Decent. https://t.co/SCOtXDGzQj — TechEpiphany 🇷🇺🇧🇾🇮🇳🇷🇸🇭🇺 ... (@TechEpiphany) April 20, 2022

5800X3D mostly soldout. Supply was rather small tho. — TechEpiphany 🇷🇺🇧🇾🇮🇳🇷🇸🇭🇺 ... (@TechEpiphany) April 21, 2022

Amazon was another retailer missing stock for the new AMD processors, but what was interesting on their eCommerce site was the lack of any overpriced third-party listings. Sasa Marinkovic, AMD Director of Gaming Marketing, posted on LinkedIn that the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D was listed in the second spot on Amazon's list of Bestselling CPUs. However, that spot has changed due to the missing stock.

Great start for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D! First day of sales: made it to the TOP 5 Best Sellers on Amazon and sold out on https://t.co/f2M4OFtirh. Get yours here https://t.co/CRr27RCRqy https://t.co/gM9D25Eun7 — Sasa Marinkovic (@SasaMarinkovic) April 20, 2022

Users will not have to stress heavily as Amazon, Newegg, and other online retailers plan for these types of selling situations ahead of time and offer the ability to be notified once the product is back in stock. However, this was the last AMD processor utilizing an AM4 architecture. AMD's next offering is the AM5 socket 5nm Ryzen 7000 Raphael processors, a Zen 4-based architecture.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU was slated to be a fantastic upgrade for those needing a premium processor at a decent cost. The chip offers 3D-stacked SRAM technology, outperforming Intel's Core i9-12900K and i9-12900KS chips.