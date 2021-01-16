The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne APU has been overclocked and benchmarked over at the Chiphell forums. The leaker provides a detailed overview of the overclocking performance that the Zen 3 APU has to offer and also provides some other details such as PCIe support and memory IMC performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne Desktop APU With 8 Zen 3 Cores Tested, Overclocked to 4.75 GHz On Air Cooling

This is the third appearance of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G in leaked benchmarks as we have seen the chip in two leaks earlier (Leak#1 / Leak #2). The APU is part of the Cezanne Desktop APU family that should be arriving in 1H 2021 to the retail segment. AMD is currently focused on its Ryzen 5000U & Ryzen 5000H mobility APUs which are also part of the Cezanne family and knowing that they were introduced just recently, the desktop launch could still be a few months away.

NVIDIA And AMD GPU Supply Will Remain Grim In Q1 2021

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU features 8 cores and 16 threads. The CPU will offer 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache. The chip that was tested has a base clock of 3.00 GHz while the boost clock on all cores was only 3.50 GHz.

The previous leak showed us a 3.80 GHz base and a 4.60-4.65 GHz boost clock. Other specs include the AMD Radeon Graphics based on the enhanced Vega architecture with 8 CUs or 512 cores. The clock speed for the Vega GPU should also be higher than the 2.1 GHz frequency we got on Ryzen 4000G CPUs.

The APU was tested on the ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS (WiFi) motherboard with a Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card and 16 GB of DDR4 memory running at 4000 MHz (CL18-25-25-50 timings). The leaker tested out various overclocked settings and pushed it up to 4.75 GHz with a voltage of 1.376V. The user posted ran just one benchmark with these settings and resorted to a more stable clock speed of 4.625 GHz with a voltage supply of 1.36V. Cooling consists of the DeepCool Assassin III air cooler which is a very high-end solution and the leaker also reports that any 240mm AIO will be good enough for the chip.

AMD’s Xilinx Acquisition Moves Forward As Regulatory Waiting Period Expires

At 4.75 GHz, the chip scored 651.8 points in single-core and 6894.0 points in the multi-core tests in the CPU-z benchmark. The 4.625 GHz clocks reported a lower score of 635.2 in single and 6721.2 in multi-core tests. Both of these are faster than the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which is the fastest 8 core offering within the Vermeer Ryzen 5000 lineup. As for memory performance, the chip delivered a read/write/copy speed of 58443/58470/54353 and a latency of 73.6ns. Considering that this is still an ES chip, the numbers might improve with the final QS/Retail variants.





Temperatures for the chip were reported at 72C for the CPU package with the overclock which are pretty decent but once again, the higher voltage requirement for this particular ES chip would not carry over to the QS variant so final chips will feature even lower temperatures. Other interesting details include support for only PCIe Gen 3.0 which is confirmed since the Ryzen 5000 mobility line launch. The leaker also states that enabling SAM directly affects the SOC voltage. Without SAM, the voltage is set to 1.15V by default while enabling SAM raises that to 1.2V.

The previous generation AMD Ryzen 4000G Renoir APUs showcased some impressive memory overclocking capabilities and one can expect the same from the upcoming Cezanne APUs which are also going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs.

News Source: HXL