AMD Ryzen 7 5700G / 5750G 8 Core Cezanne Zen 3 Desktop APU Pictured & Benchmarked, On Par With Vermeer Ryzen 5000 8 Core CPUs

An engineering sample of what is presumed to be the AMD Ryzen 7 5750G or the Ryzen 7 5700G 'Cezanne' APU with 8 Zen 3 cores has leaked out along with its first performance results. The AMD Ryzen 5000G lineup will be part of the Cezanne APU lineup which is launching next week on the laptop segment and later coming to the desktop platform.

AMD Ryzen 7 5750G / Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne 'Zen 3' APUs Pictured & Benchmarked, Right There With Vermeer 8 Core Chips

The engineering sample was leaked by Chinese tech outlet Weixin (via HXL) where a leaker posted the pictures and benchmarks of the APU. It is not known for sure if this is the Ryzen 7 5750G or the 5700G but it looks like the chip is fully functional. The codename for the chip is '100-000000263-30_Y' and is part of the L316M ES variation.

In terms of specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 5750G / Ryzen 7 5700G APU rocks 8 cores, 16 threads, a base clock of 3.0 GHz, and a boost clock of 4.45 GHz. Do note that these are just preliminary clocks that were reported by CPU-z and the final metrics might change. The APU supports overclocking & features 4 MB of L2 and 16 MB of L3 cache. The TDP for the said chip isn't mentioned but since it's going to feature overclocking support, it is definitely going to be a 65W part.

The GPU side will get the Vega 8 (512 SP) GPU but since the drivers are not available for Cezanne APUs, the leaker didn't post any gaming benchmarks though expect clocks higher than the Renoir variants.

As for the benchmarks, at stock, the CPU was tested within CPU-z and scored 613.6 points in the single-core and 6296.2 points in the multi-core benchmark. The leaker reports that the APU has a decent overclocking capability and was pushed to 4.7 GHz with a voltage of 1.468V. Overclocking the AMD Ryzen 7 5750G / Ryzen 7 5700G gave a nice boost to the performance metrics, pushing them to 647.4 points in single and 6960 points in the multi-thread benchmark. Following is how the chip stacks up against existing 8 core CPUs:

As you can see in the benchmarks posted above, the AMD Ryzen 7 5750G / Ryzen 7 5700G is right on par with the top Vermeer desktop CPUs sporting 8 cores, higher clock speeds, and even higher power limits. The chip delivers a 13% performance uplift in single and a 5% uplift over the Ryzen 7 4750G at stock but with an overclock, the lead pushes up to 19% & 16%, respectively.

The previous generation AMD Ryzen 4000G Renoir APUs showcased some impressive memory overclocking capabilities and one can expect the same from the upcoming Cezanne APUs which are also going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs. The leaker suggests an 1888 Chinese Yen price for the ES chip which is about $300 US and if the final chip is anywhere near that, it is going to be a hot seller for AMD.