AMD's Ryzen 7 4700G 'Renoir' CPU has seemingly been unveiled in the AOTS benchmark, giving us a first look at the high-performance accelerated processing unit for the AM4 socket. The 8 core chip was first spotted just a few days back in a leaked entry over at UserBenchmark and now, we get to see the first proper naming for this specific Renoir AM4 SKU.

AMD Ryzen 7 4700G CPU Leaks Out - A Renoir AM4 APU With 8 Zen 2 Cores and 7nm Enhanced Vega Graphics For The Desktop Segment

The AOTS entry shows that the Renoir CPU would be known as the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G. The 8 core and 16 thread CPU was tested with an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. We can't make much of the benchmarks since its primarily a graphics test and the CPU performance metrics are missing. The motherboard isn't mentioned either but the test setup did feature 16 GB of DDR4 memory.

DRAM Calculator for Ryzen 1.7.1 Now Available For Download – Improved Memory Support With AMD Ryzen CPUs & More

According to tech insider and leaker, Rogame, who posted this AOTS submission, the AMD Ryzen 7 4700G is most likely to feature the same 8 CUs as the Ryzen 9 4900HS, clocked at up to 1750 MHz. Since the Renoir AM4 Desktop CPUs will be shipping with higher TDPs, these CPUs can make use of the extra power headroom to deliver more sustained peak clocks for the onboard 7nm Vega iGPU, resulting in a slightly higher performance uplift over the notebook parts. The clock speeds for this specific SKU are not mentioned but the ES chip that leaked earlier featured a base clock of 3.0 GHz and a boost clock of 4.0 GHz. We can expect final clock speeds to be much higher than that.

The most interesting part of these chips is without a doubt the Zen 2 core architecture. Compared to the previous generation Ryzen 3000 APUs, the Ryzen 4000 APUs for the AM4 Desktop platform are expected to offer twice the number of cores and threads. Having fast Zen 2 cores is one thing but having double over the previous-gen Zen+ cores just takes it to a whole new level. AMD's Renoir dies are also full monolithic designs and as we've seen on the mobile platforms, offer slightly better performance efficiency compared to desktop-based Zen 2 chips.

Earlier, we also saw 35W variants of what seem to be Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop CPUs. It is possible that AMD might be releasing either:

65W 8 Core CPUs & 35W 4 Core Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs

65W 8 Core CPUs & 35W 8 Core Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs

We also have to consider the extra price that will come with the extra number of cores and threads. Currently, AMD's Ryzen 3000 CPUs with 8 cores start at $279 US with the Ryzen 7 3700X. AMD's 4th Gen APUs will likely keep the current pricing strategy for the 4 core parts while pushing APUs in the enthusiast category too with 8 core solutions. That may also explain the lower clock speeds versus the regular desktop parts but still, we should be expecting 8 core parts around $200-$250 US with 4 core parts falling around $150-$200 US.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Desktop APUs

APU Name AMD Ryzen 3 2200G AMD Ryzen 3 3200G AMD Ryzen 5 2400G AMD Ryzen 5 3400G AMD Ryzen 7 4700G Core Technology 14nm Zen 12nm Zen+ 14nm Zen 12nm Zen+ 7nm Zen 2 Cores / Threads 4 / 4 4 / 4 4 / 8 4 / 8 8/16 Base Clock 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz 3,7 GHz 3.0 GHz (ES) Boost Clock 3.7 GHz 4.0 GHz 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz 4.0 GHz (ES) L3 Cache 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 4 MB 8 MB Memory Support DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200? Graphics Chip Vega 8 Vega 8 Vega 11 Vega 11 7nm Vega (8 CU?) Graphics Cores 512 SPs 512 SPs 704 SPs 704 SPs 512 SPs? Graphics Clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz 1250 MHz 1400 MHz 1750 MHz? TDP 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) 65W (cTDP 45W) Platform Support AM4 AM4 AM4 AM4 AM4 Price $99 US $99 $169 US $149 TBD

Our sources have also reported that we can expect launch for Ryzen 4000 APUs around July this year. The processors will be fully compatible with budget platforms such as the B550 and A520.