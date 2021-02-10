Another AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne Desktop APU based on the Zen 3 core architecture has leaked out. The engineering sample we are looking at is a PRO variant of the Ryzen 5000G family & should reportedly be better than the Ryzen 7 5800X Vermeer CPU in a couple of ways as reported by the leaker.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne 'Zen 3' Desktop APU Spotted - Expected To Cost Lower Than Vermeer But Also Deliver Similar Performance

As was the case with the Ryzen 4000G (Renoir) and the Ryzen 3000 (Matisse) family, we will see a similar advantage for the monolithic Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) APUs versus the chiplet Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) family. A screenshot of the CPU-z for the AMD Ryzen 5000G engineering sample was posted over at Chiphell and shows us preliminary specifications for the upcoming chip which also seem to be similar to the sample that leaked out last week.

AMD’s 5nm Next-Generation Zen 4 Ryzen & EPYC CPUs Rumored To Feature Over 25% IPC Increase, 40% Overall Performance Boost Over Zen 3

Starting with the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5000G APU comes with an 8 core and 16 thread configuration. The APU is most likely going to be referred to as the 5700G, 5750G, or the 5800G. The CPU is an engineering sample hence the core clocks are not final but the chip has a base clock of 3.0 GHz and boosts up to 4.75 GHz (single-core) and 4.05 GHz across all 8 cores. It features a similar boost clock as the sample which was spotted last week and also had a boost clock that averaged around 4.7 GHz. The APU also features 16 MB of L3 and 4 MB of L2 cache.

As per the leaker, the FCLK is set to 2300 but can be pushed up to 2500 MHz. Like the Renoir APUs, the FCLK can be set to a 1:1 ratio on the AMD Ryzen 5000G Cezanne APUs too. The interesting part is that the APU is mentioned to run cooler than the Ryzen 7 5800X and should also come at a lower price point than Vermeer.

The APU was tested on an ASUS Crosshair VIII HERO motherboard with the AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOS Firmware. Do note that as we stated before, the AGESA 1.2.0.0 Firmware adds initial support for AMD's Ryzen 5000G 'Cezanne' Desktop APUs.

Our sources have mentioned that AMD pushed back the Cezanne Desktop APU launch to the second quarter to deliver a stable supply of the chips to the mobility segment. The Cezanne APUs are going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs but a few months after availability on the laptop segment first.

News Source: Momomo_US