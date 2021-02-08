AMD's Cezanne based Ryzen 5000G Desktop APU has been spotted and tested on the B550 board platform by a Chinese leaker. The testing shows a Cezanne-G Desktop APU which is most definitely an engineering sample since the CPU name is not reported within the AIDA64 benchmark but it is an 8 core model so we can guess of at least two chips that share a similar configuration.

AMD Ryzen 5000G 'Zen 3' Desktop APU Tested, 8 Cores, Up To 4.70 GHz Clocks & Impressive Memory/Cache Performance

The leak shows the AMD Ryzen 5000G Desktop APU which is part of the Cezanne family based on the Zen 3 core architecture. The chip is listed as an 8 core part within the AIDA64 cache & memory benchmark so we are looking at 16 threads. The base clock is not reported but the maximum clock speed is reported at 4.70 GHz which is the fastest of any Ryzen Desktop APU we have seen to date.

No other details are mentioned but it looks like this chip is a stock configuration of what could be the Ryzen 7 5700G or the Ryzen 7 5800G. Do note that both the 5700G and the 5800G have leaked earlier and each chip showcased huge performance jumps over the Zen 2 based Renoir lineup. The CPU was tested on the AMD B550 platform which consisted of an ASUS TUF Gaming B550M-PLUS (WiFi) motherboard, 16 GB of DDR4 memory clocked at 4400 MHz (CL18-23-23-26 CR1) & the 1801 BIOS. This is the latest BIOS version which is based on the AGESA 1.2.0.0 Firmware and adds initial support for AMD's Ryzen 5000G 'Cezanne' Desktop APUs.

Coming to the performance metrics, the AMD Ryzen 5000G 8 Core Desktop APU scored some good results in the AIDA64 Cache and Memory benchmark. The memory latency was reported at 54.9ns while all three caches (L1/L2/L3) see a major boost over Renoir. One of the key features of Zen 3 is its improved cache and CCX design and that can be seen here. You can compare the results to the Ryzen 7 4750G which was able to get slightly better latencies but thanks to the tighter tuned DDR4-4366 MHz memory. The final APUs will definitely improve upon this and it should also be noted the AIDA64 version being used is a bit old and has bugs related to bandwidth scores.

Our sources have mentioned that AMD pushed back the Cezanne Desktop APU launch to the second quarter to deliver a stable supply of the chips to the mobility segment. The Cezanne APUs are going to be available in the mainstream segment with proper channel availability, unlike the Ryzen PRO 4000G APUs but a few months after availability on the laptop segment first.

News Source: HXL (@9550pro)