AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne ‘Zen 3’ Desktop APU Spotted & Benchmarked With Up To DDR4-5333 MHz Memory

New benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne 'Zen 3' Desktop APU have leaked out over at Chiphell Forums. The forum member who posted the benchmarks states that the said chip is still an engineering sample but can boot up DDR4 memory at some pretty high frequencies that were demonstrated here.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 8 Core Cezanne 'Zen 3' Desktop APU To Be Just As Bonkers As Renoir When It Comes To DDR4 Memory Overclocking

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700G APU tested features 8 cores and 16 threads. It is based on the 7nm Zen 3 core architecture and comes in a monolithic package compared to the chiplet design that AMD has used on its Vermeer (Ryzen 5000) lineup. Other specifications include 16 MB L3 & 4 MB L3 cache, a maximum clock speed of 4.6 GHz, and a 65W TDP. The CPU will also carry Radeon Vega graphics in an 8 compute unit configuration. A Ryzen 7 5700G ES APU was recently listed on eBay along with a few benchmarks which you can check out over here.

So coming right to the benchmarks, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G 'Zen 3' Cezanne Desktop APU was tested with a couple of different DDR4 memory configurations. The test platform featured an MSI MEG B550 Unify-X motherboard which is known for its impressive memory overclocking abilities. A total of 16 GB of memory was used in a dual-channel configuration.







The FCLK is stated to hit up to 2.5 GHz, as previously reported. The initial boot-up was done with a DDR4-4333 config with CL14-15-15-28 timings. It was later pushed to DDR4-5000 MHz with CL16-17-17-36 timings. Lastly, the user did a memory burn test with a DDR4-5333 (CL18-24-24-46) MHz configuration but didn't kept it running for long on the AMD platform.





With a synchronized FCLK, the leaker managed to obtain an Infinity clock speed of 2367 MHz. The first test was done with a DDR4-4733 (CL14-14-14-28) memory configuration and the AIDA64 cache and memory benchmark reported some pretty good numbers with a latency as low as 44.4 ns. The slightly loose timings on the same DDR4 memory resulted in a slightly higher latency of 45.8 ns.

Overall, these are some pretty impressive results for the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7 5700G Cezanne Desktop APU which are a definite improvement over the Renoir APUs. We will only get to see even better results once the retail samples start shipping out.

News Source: Komachi