The first die block diagram of AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture has been leaked by Videocardz. The block diagram shows that AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs will be sporting some major design changes and are not just a general refresh of the existing 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs.

AMD Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPU Die Block Diagram Leaks Out, Much Bigger Than Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Thanks To Zen 3 & Larger Cache

AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture which brings huge gains in IPC and efficiency. It is based on an optimized TSMC 7nm process node but the key Zen 3 changes have mainly been the restructuring of the cache design along with integral core upgrades.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan ‘EPYC 7543’ CPU With 32 Cores & 3.7 GHz Boost Clocks Benchmarked, Faster Than Dual Intel Cascade Lake Xeon CPUs With 56 Cores

The AMD Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs / APUs will be featured on both mobility & desktop platforms. We will first get to see them in action on the mobility front with an announcement expected in the coming week at CES 2021. The Ryzen 5000H and Ryzen 5000U processors based on the Zen 3 core architecture will be adopted by all major OEM partners of AMD. We will also get to see AMD Ryzen laptop CPUs paired with NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX GPUs for the first time.

In terms of configurations, Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs will feature up to 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 cache, 16 MB of L3 cache and 8 enhanced Vega GPU compute units for a total of 512 cores. The L3 cache has seen the biggest upgrade as that was limited to just 8 MB on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs. It will definitely help boost the overall CPU and GPU performance of these chips. Looking at the block diagram, the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' is larger than Ryzen 4000 'Renoir'. It is estimated that the exact die size of the chip is somewhere around 175mm2 which is 20mm2 larger than Renoir which had a die size of 156mm2.

AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):

APU Name APU Family Architecture Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache Graphics GPU Clock TDP Ryzen 9 5900HX Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.70 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.30 GHz 4.65 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.20 GHz TBD 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) ~2000 MHz 35-45W Ryzen 9 5900HS Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 3.10 GHz 4.50 GHz 16 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 5 5600H Cezanne H Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 3.10 GHz 4.10 GHz 8 MB TBD TBD 35-45W Ryzen 7 5800U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 8 / 16 2.00 GHz 4.40 GHz 16 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 2000 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 7 5700U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.30 GHz 8 MB 8 CUs (512 SP) 1900 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5600U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 6 / 12 2.30 GHz 4.30 GHz 12 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 5 5500U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 6 / 12 2.10 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 7 CUs (448 SP) 1800 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5400U Cezanne U Zen 3 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 4.00 GHz 8 MB 6 CUs (384 SP) 1600 MHz 10-25W Ryzen 3 5300U Lucienne U Zen 2 7nm 4 / 8 2.60 GHz 3.85 GHz 4 MB 6 CU (384 SP) 1500 MHz 10-25W

This is without saying that AMD has even powerful Cezanne-H CPUs planned for announcement at their CES 2021 keynote in January. We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year.

Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:

CPU Family Name Intel Tiger Lake-H AMD Renoir H-Series AMD Cezanne-H Series Family Branding Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series) AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series) AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series) Process Node 10nm 7nm 7nm+ CPU Core Architecture Willow Cove Zen 2 Zen 3 CPU Cores/Threads (Max) 8/16 8/16 8/16 L2 Cache (Max) 10 MB 4 MB 4 MB L3 Cache (Max) 24 MB 8 MB 16 MB Max CPU Clocks TBD 4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS) TBD GPU Core Architecture Xe Graphics Engine Vega Enhanced 7nm Vega Enhanced 7nm Max GPU Cores 96 EUs (768 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) 8 CUs (512 cores) Max GPU Clocks TBD 1750 MHz TBD TDP (cTDP Down/Up) 35W (65W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) 35W (45W cTDP) Launch Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021

It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now. Also, related to Ryzen 5000 mobility launch, Digitimes has reported that the Zen 3 based notebooks are expected to be in short supply in Q1 2021 so it's not going to be a hard launch as everyone had expected.