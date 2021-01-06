AMD Ryzen 5000 ‘Cezanne’ Zen 3 CPU Die Block Diagram Leaks Out, More Beefier Than Ryzen 4000 Zen 2 ‘Renoir’ CPUs
The first die block diagram of AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture has been leaked by Videocardz. The block diagram shows that AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' APUs will be sporting some major design changes and are not just a general refresh of the existing 3rd Gen Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs.
AMD's Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs will be based on the Zen 3 core architecture which brings huge gains in IPC and efficiency. It is based on an optimized TSMC 7nm process node but the key Zen 3 changes have mainly been the restructuring of the cache design along with integral core upgrades.
The AMD Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' CPUs / APUs will be featured on both mobility & desktop platforms. We will first get to see them in action on the mobility front with an announcement expected in the coming week at CES 2021. The Ryzen 5000H and Ryzen 5000U processors based on the Zen 3 core architecture will be adopted by all major OEM partners of AMD. We will also get to see AMD Ryzen laptop CPUs paired with NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX GPUs for the first time.
In terms of configurations, Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs will feature up to 8 cores, 16 threads, 4 MB of L2 cache, 16 MB of L3 cache and 8 enhanced Vega GPU compute units for a total of 512 cores. The L3 cache has seen the biggest upgrade as that was limited to just 8 MB on Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' CPUs. It will definitely help boost the overall CPU and GPU performance of these chips. Looking at the block diagram, the Ryzen 5000 'Cezanne' is larger than Ryzen 4000 'Renoir'. It is estimated that the exact die size of the chip is somewhere around 175mm2 which is 20mm2 larger than Renoir which had a die size of 156mm2.
AMD Ryzen 5000 APU Lineup (Preliminary Specs):
|APU Name
|APU Family
|Architecture
|Process
|Cores / Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|L3 Cache
|Graphics
|GPU Clock
|TDP
|Ryzen 9 5900HX
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.70 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.30 GHz
|4.65 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.20 GHz
|TBD
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|~2000 MHz
|35-45W
|Ryzen 9 5900HS
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|3.10 GHz
|4.50 GHz
|16 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 5 5600H
|Cezanne H
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|3.10 GHz
|4.10 GHz
|8 MB
|TBD
|TBD
|35-45W
|Ryzen 7 5800U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|8 / 16
|2.00 GHz
|4.40 GHz
|16 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|2000 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 7 5700U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|8 / 16
|1.80 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|8 MB
|8 CUs (512 SP)
|1900 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5600U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.30 GHz
|4.30 GHz
|12 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 5 5500U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|6 / 12
|2.10 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|7 CUs (448 SP)
|1800 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5400U
|Cezanne U
|Zen 3
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|4.00 GHz
|8 MB
|6 CUs (384 SP)
|1600 MHz
|10-25W
|Ryzen 3 5300U
|Lucienne U
|Zen 2
|7nm
|4 / 8
|2.60 GHz
|3.85 GHz
|4 MB
|6 CU (384 SP)
|1500 MHz
|10-25W
This is without saying that AMD has even powerful Cezanne-H CPUs planned for announcement at their CES 2021 keynote in January. We have seen the Ryzen 9 5900H and Ryzen 9 5900HX CPUs leak out earlier too and while Intel has Tiger Lake-H around the same time as Cezanne-H, it looks blue team is going to face a very heated battle in the high-performance notebook segment this year.
Intel Tiger Lake-H vs AMD Ryzen H-Series High-Performance CPU Comparisons:
|CPU Family Name
|Intel Tiger Lake-H
|AMD Renoir H-Series
|AMD Cezanne-H Series
|Family Branding
|Intel 11th Gen Core (H-series)
|AMD Ryzen 4000 (H-Series)
|AMD Ryzen 5000 (H-Series)
|Process Node
|10nm
|7nm
|7nm+
|CPU Core Architecture
|Willow Cove
|Zen 2
|Zen 3
|CPU Cores/Threads (Max)
|8/16
|8/16
|8/16
|L2 Cache (Max)
|10 MB
|4 MB
|4 MB
|L3 Cache (Max)
|24 MB
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Max CPU Clocks
|TBD
|4.3 GHz (Ryzen 9 4900HS)
|TBD
|GPU Core Architecture
|Xe Graphics Engine
|Vega Enhanced 7nm
|Vega Enhanced 7nm
|Max GPU Cores
|96 EUs (768 cores)
|8 CUs (512 cores)
|8 CUs (512 cores)
|Max GPU Clocks
|TBD
|1750 MHz
|TBD
|TDP (cTDP Down/Up)
|35W (65W cTDP)
|35W (45W cTDP)
|35W (45W cTDP)
|Launch
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2020
|Q1 2021
It also looks like major OEMs will be shipping AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks with top of the line NVIDIA RTX GPUs which will further carry away the appeal that Intel had enjoyed in the high-end gaming notebook segment for a while now. Also, related to Ryzen 5000 mobility launch, Digitimes has reported that the Zen 3 based notebooks are expected to be in short supply in Q1 2021 so it's not going to be a hard launch as everyone had expected.