Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X “Zen 4” ES CPU Sample Spotted, Being Sold For Over $1000 US In China

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 23, 2022
AMD Moves Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU Launch To 27th September, Same Day As Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Unveil 1

Chinese sellers have already got their hands on AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU as the Ryzen 5 7600X has been listed online.Chinese sellers have already got their hands on AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU as the Ryzen 5 7600X has been listed online.

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Spotted & Listed Online For An Insane $1000 US+ Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" Desktop CPU listed over at Chinese outlet, Goofish, is from a 3rd party. The chip itself is a very early engineering sample which the seller reports comes with a clock speed of 4.4 GHz whereas the official version of chip features a base clock speed of 4.7 GHz. So right off the bat, there's a huge difference between this and the retail chip.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
AMD EPYC Genoa 96-Core CPUs Benchmarks Leaked, Up To 17% Faster Single & 28% Faster Multi-Threaded Performance Versus Milan
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-zen-4-desktop-cpu-_1-2
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-zen-4-desktop-cpu-_2-2
2 of 9

The CPU pictured here has the OPN code "100-000000593-20" and was produced in the 17th week of 2022 so that's around early May 2022. Considering that, it is definitely an early sample and it may possibly be a very buggy chip so we ask our readers to refrain from buying such CPU samples.

The pricing of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-core CPU is also insane with the seller listing it for 9999 Yuan which converts to over $1000 US. The seller has asked those interested in buying the chip off him to message him for a better price.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will be the most entry-level chip within the initial Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" family. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W>$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W>$599 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBD>$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W~$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W>$229 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveil later this month.

AMD Ryzen  'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

  • Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
  • Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
  • Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
  • Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
  • 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
  • Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
  • New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
  • Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
  • Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
  • 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
  • 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

News Source: HXL

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order