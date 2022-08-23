AMD Ryzen 5 7600X “Zen 4” ES CPU Sample Spotted, Being Sold For Over $1000 US In China

Chinese sellers have already got their hands on AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU as the Ryzen 5 7600X has been listed online.Chinese sellers have already got their hands on AMD's Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU as the Ryzen 5 7600X has been listed online.

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Spotted & Listed Online For An Insane $1000 US+ Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" Desktop CPU listed over at Chinese outlet, Goofish, is from a 3rd party. The chip itself is a very early engineering sample which the seller reports comes with a clock speed of 4.4 GHz whereas the official version of chip features a base clock speed of 4.7 GHz. So right off the bat, there's a huge difference between this and the retail chip.

The CPU pictured here has the OPN code "100-000000593-20" and was produced in the 17th week of 2022 so that's around early May 2022. Considering that, it is definitely an early sample and it may possibly be a very buggy chip so we ask our readers to refrain from buying such CPU samples.

The pricing of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-core CPU is also insane with the seller listing it for 9999 Yuan which converts to over $1000 US. The seller has asked those interested in buying the chip off him to message him for a better price.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will be the most entry-level chip within the initial Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" family. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W >$799 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W >$599 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD TBD TBD >$449 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W >$229 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU will launch alongside the rest of the lineup next month. AMD also plans to do a full unveil later this month.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

News Source: HXL