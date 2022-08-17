Menu
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core Zen 4 Desktop CPU Smiles For The Camera

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 17, 2022

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8 Core Zen 4 CPU has been spotted over at Anandtech forums, further confirming the existence of the upcoming chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core Zen 4 Desktop CPU Spotted In The Wild, Pre-Retail Chip Ready For September Launch

This is the first time that we are looking at a pre-retail AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU with the OPN code "100-000000591". The Ryzen 7 7700X is expected to launch at a lower price than the Ryzen 7 5800X which retailed at $449 US at launch almost two years back. While the prime source of the image remains unknown, this is probably a reviewer sample since those were sent out just recently. The motherboard should be an X670E or X670 solution since B650(E) series doesn't get launched until October.

As the images reveal, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 Raphael Desktop CPU will feature a perfect square shape (45x45mm) but will house a very chonky integrated heat spreader or IHS. The IHS, internally regarded as the "Octopus" is a very interesting design and features a full-on solder so delidding the chip can be a bit hard considering all the capacitors that surround it. For this chip, AMD could be using a singular Zen 4 CCD and the IOD chiplet since it only offers 8 cores versus Ryzen 9 offerings that come with two Zen 4 CCDs.

AMD Ryzen 7000 (AM5) vs Ryzen 5000 (AM4) CPU Comparison (Image Credits: Harukaze5719):

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Now one interesting thing to mention is that there is so far no update by AMD on a Ryzen 7 7800X chip. It is likely that AMD wants to replace that part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that was the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the V-Cache parts have been confirmed for a late Q4 2022 launch by AMD themselves. Also, based on the segmentation alone, it looks like the Ryzen 7 7700X will be priced really well in the mainstream segment.

AMD Moves Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPU Launch To 27th September, Same Day As Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Unveil 1

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs will be unveiled on 29th August with a launch scheduled for September however the specific retail launch is said to face a slight delay to 27th September due to BIOS-related issues. You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsCore Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrice
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/32~5.5 GHz80 MB (64+16)105-170W~$700 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/24~5.4 GHz76 MB (64+12)105-170W~$600 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$400 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/16~5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65-125W~$300 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/12~5.2 GHz38 MB (32+6)65-125W~$200 US
Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

News Source: Olrak

