AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Stock & 5.6 GHz OC CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With Core i9-12900K In Single-Threaded Tests

More benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X CPU at stock and overclocked configurations have leaked out over at Bilibili.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Overclocked Up To 5.6 GHz, Benchmarked at Both Stock & OC Configurations

The benchmarks mostly show the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X being tested across a range of benchmarks but the leaker has only focused on single-core performance numbers. There's no mention of what the test system comprised of but we can guess that the leaker was using an X670E motherboard & DDR5 memory with speeds rated at up to DDR5-6000.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will be the most budget-tier chip of the entire Zen 4 lineup at launch. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die. This chip is going to be priced at $299 US and will be offering a 5% performance gain over the Core i9-12900K in gaming.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

First up, we have the performance of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X in CPU-z where AMD itself showcased a 1% IPC uplift so this is the worst-case showcase for the Zen 4 chip. At stock, the CPU scored 652.8 points, and with an overclock of up to 5.6 GHz, the CPU scored 734.1 points. Next up, we have the Cinebench R23 benchmark where the chip scored 1784 points at stock and 1920 points with a 5.4 GHz overclock. Here, the voltage is shown at 1.296V. That's a boost of 12.5% with the 5.6 GHz and a boost of 7.5% with the 5.4 GHz overclock.

We also get to see some dual-channel performance benchmarks in the AIDA64 cache and memory benchmark in which the CPU offers around 69.9ns of latency with DDR5-6000 memory and decent gains in memory and cache bandwidth compared to its predecessor. The following charts show the performance stacking up against the competition:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core) ST 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 Core i9-13900K 2.3k Ryzen 9 7950X 2.2k Core i7-13700K 2.1k Core i9-12900K 2k Core i5-13600K 2k Core i7-12700K 2k Ryzen 7 7700X 2k Core i5-12600K 2k Ryzen 5 7600X (5.4 GHz OC) 1.9k Ryzen 5 7600X (Stock) 1.8k Core i9-11900K 1.7k Ryzen 9 5950X 1.6k Ryzen 9 5900X 1.6k Ryzen 7 5800X 1.6k Ryzen 5 5600X 1.5k

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU-z Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core) ST 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 GHz 1k Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz 983 Core i9-13900K @ 6.0 GHz 977 Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz 947 Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS) 892.2 Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC) 879.7 Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS) 878 Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS) 877 Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS) 846 Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS) 831 Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS) 825 Core i9-12900K 819 Core i7-12700K 790 Core i5-12600K 766 Ryzen 5 7600X (5.6 GHz OC) 734.1 Ryzen 5 7600X (Stock) 652.8 Ryzen 9 5950X 647 Ryzen 9 5900X 647 Ryzen 7 5800X 645 Ryzen 5 5600X 624

The leaker states that the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X can achieve frequencies of up to 5.4-5.5 GHz with 1.32V overclocking but requires a decent 360mm AIO cooler. Using this setup and OC config, the CPU can sit at around 92C. He also claims that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X can hit an overclock frequency of up to 5.4 GHz across all cores and each a score of over 42,000 points which would put it far above the 13900K's Unlimited Power setting. The CPU was put under a 360mm AIO cooler and resulted in 82C temps with the OC but wasn't able to pass the AIDA64 stability test under such a configuration.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core) MT 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 0 9000 18000 27000 36000 45000 54000 Ryzzen 9 7950X (5.4 GHz OC) 42k Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power) 40.2k Ryzen 9 7950X 39k Core i9-13900K (Limited Power) 35.7k Core i7-13700K 28.9k Core i9-12900K 27.5k Core i5-13600K 24.4k Ryzen 9 5950X 24.2k Core i7-12700K 23k Ryzen 9 5900X 21.1k Ryzen 7 7700X 19.8k Core i5-12600K 17.9k Ryzen 7 5800X 15.4k Ryzen 5 7600X 15.1k Ryzen 5 5600X 11.3k

At stock, both the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K CPUs will score similarly but AMD Zen 4 will have a big advantage when it comes to power efficiency over Intel's Raptor Lake.

The CPU seems to be right on par with Intel's Core i9-12900K and for $299 US, that's fantastic news for gamers. AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & the Ryzen 5 7600X also appeared in the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmarks a few days ago.

News Source: Harukaze5719, Greymon55