AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Stock & 5.6 GHz OC CPU Benchmarks Leak Out, On Par With Core i9-12900K In Single-Threaded Tests

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 5, 2022

More benchmarks of AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X CPU at stock and overclocked configurations have leaked out over at Bilibili.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU Overclocked Up To 5.6 GHz, Benchmarked at Both Stock & OC Configurations

The benchmarks mostly show the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X being tested across a range of benchmarks but the leaker has only focused on single-core performance numbers. There's no mention of what the test system comprised of but we can guess that the leaker was using an X670E motherboard & DDR5 memory with speeds rated at up to DDR5-6000.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will be the most budget-tier chip of the entire Zen 4 lineup at launch. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die. This chip is going to be priced at $299 US and will be offering a 5% performance gain over the Core i9-12900K in gaming.

amd-ryzen-7000-cpu-official-unveil-_13-low_res-scale-3_81x-custom
amd-ryzen-7000-cpu-official-unveil-_12-low_res-scale-3_81x-custom
amd-ryzen-7000-cpu-official-unveil-_11-low_res-scale-3_81x-custom
2 of 9

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs (Official):

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-6-core-zen-4-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_-cinebench-r23-st-_-stock
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-6-core-zen-4-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_-cinebench-r23-st-_-oc
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-6-core-zen-4-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_-cpuz-st-_stock
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-6-core-zen-4-cpu-benchmarks-leak-_-cpuz-st-_oc
2 of 9

First up, we have the performance of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X in CPU-z where AMD itself showcased a 1% IPC uplift so this is the worst-case showcase for the Zen 4 chip. At stock, the CPU scored 652.8 points, and with an overclock of up to 5.6 GHz, the CPU scored 734.1 points. Next up, we have the Cinebench R23 benchmark where the chip scored 1784 points at stock and 1920 points with a 5.4 GHz overclock. Here, the voltage is shown at 1.296V. That's a boost of 12.5% with the 5.6 GHz and a boost of 7.5% with the 5.4 GHz overclock.

We also get to see some dual-channel performance benchmarks in the AIDA64 cache and memory benchmark in which the CPU offers around 69.9ns of latency with DDR5-6000 memory and decent gains in memory and cache bandwidth compared to its predecessor. The following charts show the performance stacking up against the competition:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 Performance (Single-Core)
ST
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
0
500
1000
1500
2000
2500
3000
Core i9-13900K
2.3k
Ryzen 9 7950X
2.2k
Core i7-13700K
2.1k
Core i9-12900K
2k
Core i5-13600K
2k
Core i7-12700K
2k
Ryzen 7 7700X
2k
Core i5-12600K
2k
Ryzen 5 7600X (5.4 GHz OC)
1.9k
Ryzen 5 7600X (Stock)
1.8k
Core i9-11900K
1.7k
Ryzen 9 5950X
1.6k
Ryzen 9 5900X
1.6k
Ryzen 7 5800X
1.6k
Ryzen 5 5600X
1.5k
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU-z Benchmarks (CPU-z Single-Core)
ST
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
Core i9-13900K @ 6.1 GHz
1k
Core i7-13700K @ 6.0 GHz
983
Core i9-13900K @ 6.0 GHz
977
Core i7-13700K @ 5.8 GHz
947
Core i9-13900K (DDR5 QS)
892.2
Core i9-13900K (5.5 GHz All-Core OC)
879.7
Core i7-13700K (DDR5 QS)
878
Core i7-13700K (DDR4 QS)
877
Core i9-13900K (DDR4 QS)
846
Core i5-13600K (DDR5 QS)
831
Core i5-13600K (DDR4 QS)
825
Core i9-12900K
819
Core i7-12700K
790
Core i5-12600K
766
Ryzen 5 7600X (5.6 GHz OC)
734.1
Ryzen 5 7600X (Stock)
652.8
Ryzen 9 5950X
647
Ryzen 9 5900X
647
Ryzen 7 5800X
645
Ryzen 5 5600X
624

The leaker states that the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X can achieve frequencies of up to 5.4-5.5 GHz with 1.32V overclocking but requires a decent 360mm AIO cooler. Using this setup and OC config, the CPU can sit at around 92C. He also claims that the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X can hit an overclock frequency of up to 5.4 GHz across all cores and each a score of over 42,000 points which would put it far above the 13900K's Unlimited Power setting. The CPU was put under a 360mm AIO cooler and resulted in 82C temps with the OC but wasn't able to pass the AIDA64 stability test under such a configuration.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X "Alleged" Cinebench R23 Performance (Multi-Core)
MT
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
0
9000
18000
27000
36000
45000
54000
Ryzzen 9 7950X (5.4 GHz OC)
42k
Core i9-13900K (Unlimited Power)
40.2k
Ryzen 9 7950X
39k
Core i9-13900K (Limited Power)
35.7k
Core i7-13700K
28.9k
Core i9-12900K
27.5k
Core i5-13600K
24.4k
Ryzen 9 5950X
24.2k
Core i7-12700K
23k
Ryzen 9 5900X
21.1k
Ryzen 7 7700X
19.8k
Core i5-12600K
17.9k
Ryzen 7 5800X
15.4k
Ryzen 5 7600X
15.1k
Ryzen 5 5600X
11.3k

At stock, both the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K CPUs will score similarly but AMD Zen 4 will have a big advantage when it comes to power efficiency over Intel's Raptor Lake.

The CPU seems to be right on par with Intel's Core i9-12900K and for $299 US, that's fantastic news for gamers. AMD's Ryzen 7000 chips hit retail on the 27th of September so users can enjoy some huge uplifts in the single and multi-core workloads. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X & the Ryzen 5 7600X also appeared in the leaked Geekbench 5 benchmarks a few days ago.

News Source: Harukaze5719, Greymon55

