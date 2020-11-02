The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core Desktop CPU has been benchmarked within Cinebench R15 and it looks like the competition is going to be put down once and for all. The numbers were posted by TUM_APISAK over at Twitter and show the multi-threading performance of AMD's mainstream & 6 core processor which launches this week.

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X 6 Core "Zen 3" CPU Benchmarked in Cinebench, Up To 42% Faster Multi-Threading and 25% Faster Single-Core Performance Than Intel's Core i5-10600K

The benchmark shows the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, which was running at overclocked speeds of 4.7 GHz across all of its 6 cores, post a score of 2040 points in multi-threading and 258 points in the single-threaded tests. The test platform was running DDR4 memory at 3200 MHz (CL14 timings) with an ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO motherboard. The voltage was set to 1.256V for this test run.

For comparison (using Anandtech's numbers), the Intel Core i5-10600K scores 1428 points in multi-threaded and 206 points in single-threaded workloads. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700X scores 2112 points in multi & 204 points in single-thread benchmarks. The Intel Core i7-10700K posts 2005 points in multi-thread & a score of 217 points in single-core tests. Meanwhile the AMD Ryzen 5 3600X scores 1639 points in multi and 210 points in single-core tests.

Based on these benchmark numbers, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is 42% faster in multi-threading and 25% faster in single-core performance than the Intel Core i5-10600K which runs at faster clocks & also features a higher TDP of 125W versus AMD's 65W TDP. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is also up to 25% faster in multi-threading and 22% faster in single-core tests versus its predecessor, the Ryzen 5 3600XT. The CPU also comes in faster than the Intel Core i7-10700K which is an 8 core processor while the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X has a slight lead over it.

In addition to that, AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X has already been overclocked to 6.12 GHz on LN2 cooling by renowned overclocker, Lucky_Noob. The validation was submitted and caught by TUM_APISAK but has been removed now.





The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X has already come out faster than Intel's entire 10th Generation lineup in Passmark's Single-Thread CPU test. This is just stunning performance for a $299 US chip with just 6 cores and 12 threads and we can't wait to see the chip in action in final reviews that come just four days from now.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X "Zen 3" Desktop CPU - 6 Cores / 12 Threads Up To 4.6 GHz For $299 US

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core and 12 thread CPU. This chip is marketed to be the best 6 core processor in the market for gamers with its impressive clock speeds of 3.7 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks. The chip features a total of 36 MB of cache and a TDP of 65W. The CPU is expected to be priced at $299.

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series "Vermeer" CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB TBA 105W $799 US AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB TBA 105W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB TBA 105W $449 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB TBA 65W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6/12 TBA TBA 32 MB TBA 65W $219 US?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X along with the rest of the three Zen 3 Desktop CPUs are planned for launch on the 5th of November which is 2 weeks from now. The CPUs will initially be compatible with the 500 series (X570 / B550) motherboards while there's planned support for 400-series motherboards too by January 2021.