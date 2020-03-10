It looks like the world's first AMD B550 Chipset based motherboard for 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs has been pictured and detailed exclusively by Videocardz. The AMD B550 Chipset based motherboards are something that gamers looking to build budget builds have been looking forward to the most but haven't seen the light of day since the release of AMD's Ryzen 3000 series processors last year.

AMD B550 Chipset Based Motherboard Pictured and Detailed - PCIe Gen 4.0 & Value-Oriented Options For Ryzen 3000 CPU Based PC Builders

Back in January, it was reported that mass production on AMD's B550 budget and A520 entry-tier chipsets would commence in Q1 2020. Well from the looks of it, the first chipsets are now being supplied to motherboard manufacturers who have been waiting for a long time to integrate them on their cost-effective motherboard lineups.

The AMD B550 chipset motherboard that we are looking at is from a Chinese manufacturer, SOYO, who is also the sister brand of Maxsun in China. The motherboard shown is the SOYO B550M that comes in a Micro ATX design. Just from the looks of it, the motherboard looks to be in a very early design phase and we will talk about why that is so.

Technical aspects of the SOYO B550M motherboard include the AM4 socket which is powered by a 6 phase power supply. The CPU is provided power through a single 8-pin connector. There are four 4-pin fan ports on the borders of the motherboard. For memory, we are looking at two DDR4 slots that will be able to support up to 32 GB capacities. The slots seem to feature metal shielding which is a nice feature for a budget-oriented motherboard. For expansion, the motherboard carries two full-length PCIe x16 slots, a single PCIe x1 slot and also, a single M.2 slot. There are four SATA III 6 Gbps ports and you can spot the large AMD B550 chipset between the tail ends of the PCIe slots.

Now the thing with B550 and the existing B550A motherboards is that the latter is aimed at OEMs and isn't truly a new chipset but rather a revision of the B450 chipset. The true B550 chipset, that we are looking at here, will be able to support PCIe Gen 4.0 protocol natively across the expansion slots. The PCIe slots are also colored red and have the metal shielding and the reason I stated that this still looks like a very early sample is due to the fact that the PCH and VRM heatsinks are really missing from the motherboard even though there are holes on the board where the heatsinks will install in. The other interesting feature of this board is the Dragon etching in the middle which definitely gives the SOYO B550M a unique touch.

Other than that, we got a handful array of I/O ports. We can definitely expect more AMD B550 chipset-based options in the coming months alongside the entry-level A520 motherboards. With the recent launch of AMD's 7nm, Zen 2 based Renoir APUs for notebooks and upcoming 4th Gen Ryzen 4000 APUs for the desktop market, the B550 and A520 chipsets would make a good combo and even with PCIe 3.0 onboard (versus PCIe 4.0 on X570), the lower tier chips would offer far better value proposition than the X570 high-end motherboards.

