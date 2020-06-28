AMD is all set to announce its latest game bundle promotion for a select range of Ryzen 3000 CPUs. Reported by Videocardz, AMD will introduce the new game bundle which will include a free copy of Assassin's Creed Valhalla for its 3rd Gen Ryzen 9 and Ryzen 7 CPUs.

AMD's Next Game Bundle Promo Adds Assassin's Creed Valhalla With Your Purchase of 3rd Gen Ryzen 9 or Ryzen 7 CPUs

Currently, AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs that are part of the Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7 & Ryzen 5 segments are part of the 'Fight Back' game bundle promotion which lets you gets hand on a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn. However, that game promo ends in a few days (30th June, 2020) so AMD is prepping up new promotions for its 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs.

As a part of the new game bundle promotion, AMD is planning to offer a free copy of the Assassins Creed Valhalla game from Ubisoft. Being the flagship title from Ubisoft this year, Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take place during the Viking era which is a good departure from the Egyptian & Greek settings we got to see in the previous two titles.

Unlike the previous game bundle, the new promo will only apply to AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen 9 & Ryzen 7 series processors. This leaves out both Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 buyers who may get a different CPU promo but we can't say for sure. The CPUs included in the latest promo are the Ryzen 9 3950X, the Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3800XT, Ryzen 7 3800X and the Ryzen 7 3700X. Once again and as was the case with the previous bundle, the new one will run for a limited time period & will be available only through participating retailers.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $120 Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $99

Since the AMD Ryzen 3000XT series is included in the list, it is likely that AMD will announced the bundle on their launch day which is set for 7th July, 2020. Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself won't see the light of day till Holiday 2020.