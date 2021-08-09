AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU Overclocked To 5.5 GHz & Breaks Multiple Quad-Core CPU World Records

The AMD Ryzen 3 5300G is one Cezanne APU that AMD hasn't released for the DIY segment yet but it offers an insane amount of overclocking performance as demonstrated by renowned Safedisk, a renowned overclocker from South Korea.

AMD Ryzen 5300G APU Shows Impressive Overclocking Performance, Knocks Out Every Other Quad Core With Trio of World Records at 5.5 GHz

While the launch of the AMD Ryzen 5000G Desktop APUs in the DIY market has been tremendously successful, the Ryzen 3 5300G would have made it even better. The thing about the Ryzen 3 5300G is that it's a quad-core APU with lots of overclocking potential and should have had a price close to $110-$130 US. That along with a Vega iGPU should have made it the perfect budget solution for PC gamers on a tight budget.

The overclocking session included a test rig that was equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU, the newly launched ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme motherboard, and 16 GB of G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-2066 (CL14-14-14-28-1T) memory. A maximum of 5.52 GHz overclock was achieved & while that isn't the fastest frequency achieved on the Ryzen 5000G APUs, it's definitely the fastest clock speed used for benchmarking.







So coming to the benchmarks, in Y-Cruncher (AMD Ryzen 3 5300G @ 5.4 GHz), the APU achieved a score of 53 sec & 681ms which is much faster than what the Core i7-7740X, the previous fastest 4-core CPU, was able to achieve with an overclock of 6.4 GHz. The same is the case in Geekbench where the Ryzen 3 5300G (5.52 GHz) achieves a score of 32200 points that is around 2% faster than the previous record. Finally, we have GPUPU 1B in which the APU posted a score of 2min, 2sec, 651 ms at 5.52 GHz which is more than a minute faster than the Core i7-7740X running at over 7 GHz.

AMD Ryzen 3 5300G APU HwBot Rankings:













We have previously seen the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G overclocked up to 5.6 GHz using LN2 cooling but the benchmarks here speak for themselves that this tiny APU has a lot of power-packed within it. If only the APU was to launch in the DIY market, consumers and overclockers would be having a fun time with it.