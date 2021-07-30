ASUS has unveiled its flagship AM4 Motherboard based on the X570 chipset, the ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme. Featuring an insane design, the ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme is an engineering marvel that is designed to push AMD's Ryzen Desktop CPUs to their limits.

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme Motherboard Is Extremely Impressive, Rocks 20 Phase VRM & Tons of IO For An Enthusiastic Ryzen Experience

Starting off with the specifications, the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme is everything you should expect from a flagship AM4 motherboard. It adopts a high-end 18+2 phase design which is made up of titanium power stages that are rated for 90A. The CPU is supplied juice through a dual 8-pin connector configuration and two large aluminum blocks cover the VRMs which are interconnected by a chunky heat pipe. The AM4 socket sites in the center with four DDR4 DIMM slots at the right side of the motherboard which will be able to support some really high-speed ram speeds & total capacities of up to 128 GB.

The motherboard comes in the E-ATX corm factor and has several diagnostic switches next to the DIMM.2 connector which is able to house a few extra M.2 slots.

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme Motherboard Features:

AMD AM4 socket : Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop processors; also supports up to two M.2 drives and features USB 3.2 Gen 2 and AMD StoreMI to maximize connectivity and speed

: Ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series, 5000 G-Series, 4000 G-Series, 3000 Series, 3000 G-Series, 2000 Series, and 2000 G-Series desktop processors; also supports up to two M.2 drives and features USB 3.2 Gen 2 and AMD StoreMI to maximize connectivity and speed Comprehensive thermal design : Enlarged VRM heatsinks plus integrated aluminum I/O cover, high-conductivity thermal pad, five M.2 heatsinks with embedded backplates, and ROG Water-Cooling Zone.

: Enlarged VRM heatsinks plus integrated aluminum I/O cover, high-conductivity thermal pad, five M.2 heatsinks with embedded backplates, and ROG Water-Cooling Zone. Robust power delivery : 18+2 power stages rated for 90 A, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K Japanese-made black metallic capacitors

: 18+2 power stages rated for 90 A, ProCool II power connectors, microfine alloy chokes, and 10K Japanese-made black metallic capacitors High-performance connectivity : USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 front-panel with PD3.0 60W fast charging, onboard WiFi 6E, Marvell AQtion 10 Gb Ethernet, Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and ASUS LANGuard.

: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 front-panel with PD3.0 60W fast charging, onboard WiFi 6E, Marvell AQtion 10 Gb Ethernet, Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, and ASUS LANGuard. Industry-leading gaming audio : ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS ES9018Q2C DAC and the bundled ROG Clavis USB digital-to-analog converter for high-fidelity sound.

: ROG SupremeFX ALC4082 with ESS ES9018Q2C DAC and the bundled ROG Clavis USB digital-to-analog converter for high-fidelity sound. Unmatched personalization : 2ʺ LiveDash OLED, ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including one RGB header and three addressable Gen 2 RGB headers

: 2ʺ LiveDash OLED, ASUS-exclusive Aura Sync RGB lighting, including one RGB header and three addressable Gen 2 RGB headers DIY-friendly design : Bundled ROG Fan Controller, pre-mounted I/O shield, V_Latch switch, BIOS FlashBack, M.2 Q-Latch, Q-Code, FlexKey, Q-Connector, SafeSlot, and Graphics Card Holder

: Bundled ROG Fan Controller, pre-mounted I/O shield, V_Latch switch, BIOS FlashBack, M.2 Q-Latch, Q-Code, FlexKey, Q-Connector, SafeSlot, and Graphics Card Holder Renowned software: Bundled 1-year AIDA64 Extreme subscription

For expansion, the motherboard features two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots (x16/x8 electrical) and a single PCIe 4.0 x1 slot. The motherboard carries an insane five M.2 slots of which two operate at Gen 4 x4, two operate at Gen 3 x4 of the CPU lanes and one operates at Gen 3 x4 off the PCH lanes. The storage options include 6 SATA III ports and the front panel USB comes in the form of two Thunderbolt 4 ports that offer 2 USB Type-C connectors, two USB 3.0, and two USB 2.0 ports.

The overall look and feel of the motherboard are absolutely fantastic with a matte and metallic black color theme. The rear I/O panel comes with a pre-installed heatsink and has an RGB lit ROG logo which illuminates and can be configured through ASUS's AURA Sync RGB software. The same is true for the ROG eye logo over the PCH. The PCH is also the most surprising aspect of the board as ASUS has completely removed the active cooling solution from its updated model which is a big plus for those who didn't update due to the unnecessary cooling fans featured on several X570 boards.























As for the I/O, the ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme features WiFi 6E capabilities with 7 USB Gen 3.2 Gen 2, 2 Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C)ports. There are dual LAN switches for 10Gbe (Marvell AQtion AQC113CS) and 2.5Gbe (Intel I225-V) networking and a 7.1 channel HD audio jack which is powered by the ALC4082 codec. The I/O also includes two DP (In) connectors. It wouldn't be a Crosshair motherboard without the Q-Flash and reset switches on the rear panel either.