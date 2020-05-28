More benchmarks for the AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APU family have leaked out, showing us a glimpse at the entry-level Ryzen 3 4200G and the Ryzen 5 Pro 4400G. Both APUs were spotted within the 3DMark benchmark database by TUM_APISAK along with their respective performance numbers.

AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' APUs Benchmarked in 3DMark - Entry-Level Ryzen 3 4200G and Ryzen 5 4400G Chips With Zen 2 & Enhanced Vega

AMD's Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APUs have seen various leaks and last week, Biostar even confirmed them when they listed several SKUs in its CPU support list. The two Renoir APUs that have been benchmarked include the Ryzen 3 4200G and the Ryzen Pro 4400G. Both APUs will be compatible with the AM4 platform (400/500 series chipsets) and will feature AMD's Zen 2 CPU & Vega GPU architecture based on TSMC's 7nm process node.

RUMOR: AMD Zen 3 Based Next-Gen Ryzen 4000 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop CPUs To Utilize TSMC’s 5nm Process Node, Launching at CES 2021

AMD Ryzen 3 4200G APU Specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the AMD Ryzen 3 4200G seems to be the most entry-level chip in the Renoir family featuring 4 cores and 8 threads. The chip has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1 GHz. The graphics side features 6 CUs which make a total of 384 cores that are clocked at 1700 MHz.

AMD Ryzen 5 4400G APU Specifications

The AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G on the other hand is a 6 core and 12 thread part with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The chip should feature the 7 CUs for a total of 448 SPs that are clocked at 1900 MHz. Both CPUs will feature a 65W TDP design with their 'GE' siblings featuring a 35W TDP design.

Zadak Introduces the SPARK AIO 240MM ARGB CPU Cooler





AMD Ryzen 4000 'Renoir' Desktop APU Lineup

APU Name Core Technology Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Graphics Chip Graphics Clock TDP Price AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 TBD TBD DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs TBD 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 4700GE 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.1 GHz 4.35 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2000 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 4400GE 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.3 GHz 4.25 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 4200GE 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.5 GHz 3.80 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 35W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 4700G 7nm Zen 2 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.45 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 8 / 512 SPs 2100 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 4400G 7nm Zen 2 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.30 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 7 / 448 SPs 1900 MHz 65W TBA AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 4200G 7nm Zen 2 4/8 3.8 GHz 4.10 GHz? DDR4-3200 Vega 6 / 384 SPs 1700 MHz 65W TBA

AMD Ryzen 3 4200G & Ryzen 5 4400G 'Renoir' Desktop APU Performance Benchmarks

In terms of performance, AMD Ryzen 3 4200G was benchmarked in 3DMark 11 and scored 6825 points in the Physics and 3489 points in the graphics benchmark. The graphics side performance puts the chip ahead of the Ice Lake GT1 graphics chip with 32 EUs and on par with a low-voltage tuned MX250 GPU. The Vega 8 GPU found on the Ryzen 7 4700U scores over 5000 points but that's solely due to the chip has more cores (384 vs 448). The CPU score is also lower than the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X which scores around 10,000 points but comes close to the Ryzen 3 3100.





Moving over to the Ryzen 5 4400G, we have a physics score of 19,113 and a graphics score of 4033 in the 3DMark Firestrike benchmark. Here, the Ryzen 5 4400G is almost on par with the 8 core AMD Ryzen 7 2700X while blazing past the Ryzen 5 3600 (non-X). The graphics score is much better than the Ryzen 7 4800H which is due to the higher clock speeds of 1900 MHz on the desktop SKU versus 1600 MHz on the laptop SKU. A Ryzen 7 4800H scores around 3500 points in the graphics bench.

Overall, the numbers look pretty decent for these entry-level chips making them a suitable option for budget gamers who want a good combination of CPU and GPU performance for eSports titles. You're essentially getting a Ryzen 3 3300X / Ryzen 3 3100 with a much better graphics chip than the competition so in the future, you don't have to upgrade the CPU itself to avoid any bottlenecks in the future when you do get a discrete graphics card.

The higher-end 8 core and Vega 8 options will also be great performers when coupled with B550 or older 400 series motherboards but it looks like they would cost a bit extra around $200 US. Our sources have also reported that we can expect launch for Ryzen 4000 APUs around July this year. The processors will be fully compatible with budget platforms such as the B550 and A520.