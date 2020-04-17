After dominating the high-end and mainstream processor market, AMD is focusing to launch two new Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 CPUs that will be available in the sub $150 US budget market range. These two processors will be part of the Ryzen 3 lineup which hasn't seen much action since the launch of AMD's 3rd Gen Ryzen CPUs.

AMD Zen 2 Based Budget Ryzen CPUs In The Works - Ryzen 3 3300X & Ryzen 3 3100 To Target Sub-$150 US Market

The two new processors have been spotted by Momomo_US and as mentioned, they will be part of the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 lineup. AMD has so far introduced Ryzen 9, Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 in its 3rd Gen Zen 2 lineup but soon, we will be getting two Ryzen 3 processors too. These will include the Ryzen 3 3300X and the Ryzen 3 3100.

Starting off with the specifications, the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X will be a 4 core and 8 thread processor. This processor will feature a clock frequency of up to 4.3 GHz which is 300 MHz higher than the 2nd Gen Ryzen 3 2300X. The Ryzen 3 2300X also didn't feature multi-threading and had 10 MB of cache compared to 18 MB on the Ryzen 3 3300X. The Ryzen 3 3300X will feature a TDP of 65W and should feature good overclocking capabilities. The AMD Ryzen 3 3300X could end up close to $120-$140 US which would still be a fantastic option considering its higher boost frequencies.

The second chip in the lineup would be the Ryzen 3 3100. This would be AMD's most entry-level chip and should also feature 4 cores and 8 threads. The maximum clock speed for this chip is 3.9 GHz which is 200 MHz higher than the Ryzen 3 2200G which lacks multithreading and comes with lower cache but does feature an integrated Vega GPU. The AMD Ryzen 3 3100 could end up close to the $100 US price range which would be fantastic for entry-level gamers considering you can get a whole lot of performance out of this multi-threaded chip which would give Intel's Core i3 lineup a run for its money.

AMD would release the Renoir desktop APU lineup separately but it makes sense to compare the 2200G with the Ryzen 3 3100 considering the entry-level chip of the same tier doesn't exist for Ryzen 2000 series CPUs. The Ryzen 3 3100 will also feature a 65W TDP and feature overclocking support on AM4 motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series CPU Lineup

CPU Name Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache (L2+L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU+PCH) TDP Launch Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16/32 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 72 MB 40 105W $749 US Ryzen 9 3900X 12/24 3.8 GHz 4.6 GHz 70 MB 40 105W $499 US Ryzen 7 3800X 8/16 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 36 MB 40 105W $399 US Ryzen 7 3700X 8/16 3.6 GHz 4.4 GHz 36 MB 40 65W $329 US Ryzen 5 3600X 6/12 3.8 GHz 4.4 GHz 35 MB 40 95W $249 US Ryzen 5 3600 6/12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $199 US Ryzen 5 3500X (China Only) 6/6 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz 35 MB 40 65W $159 US Ryzen 3 3300X 4/8 TBD 4.3 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $139? Ryzen 3 3100 4/8 TBD 3.9 GHz 18 MB TBD 65W $109?

Interestingly, AdoredTV has an exclusive post with his information suggesting that both Ryzen 3 3300X and Ryzen 3 3100 would be featuring a new Mattise CPU die. The new die features a single die with single CCX. Currently, there are two CCX on each CCD featured on Ryzen 3000 CPUs but since quad cores don't require the extra CCX, AMD has developed this solution entirely for them. We could also see the removal of the I/O die in this case and AMD can go for a monolithic solution like they have used for its Renoir lineup. That might explain why it took AMD so long to release the 3rd Gen Ryzen 3 processors for the budget segment.

These budget CPUs would definitely be great for entry-level PC builders and with the launch of B550 motherboard approaching soon, we would see a perfect pair up of both the new budget motherboards and processors.

