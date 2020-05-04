AMD's Ryzen 3 1200 CPU recently received a new revision which has been updated to the Zen+ 12nm core architecture known as the Ryzen 3 1200 AF. As initially reported in a previous article, this updated architecture doesn't offer faster clock speeds but instead allows for more stable clocks & a much higher overclock to be applied to this processor and also provides better memory overclock.

The Refreshed Ryzen 3 1200 AF CPU features AMD's updated Zen+ Core architecture which allows for not only a better memory controller but also much better-overclocking capacity for just $55-60 US

The AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AF processor features an upgrade to the12 nm Zen+ architecture. The primary feature of this processor is the higher overclock when compared to the original Ryzen 3 1200. Another feature is the better memory controller which allows for faster memory overclocks.

Amazfit GTR Lite Features a Stunning Design, Crisp Display, More – Available at $99.99

As shown in GameER's Youtube video, this updated processor can be clocked up to 4.0 GHz that is facilitated by the vastly improved architecture. In GameER's Video, it showcases how that even without the 4.0 GHz overclock he was able to achieve faster performance than the original Ryzen 3 1200 CPU on the AF model as it still outperformed the Intel Core i5-7400 in most tests.

GameER ran these processors through specific Benchmarks which include Cinebench 20, Cinebench 15 Multi-threaded, Cinebench 15 Single-thread. These three different benchmarks will show where the Ryzen 3 1200 exceeds when compared to the original Ryzen 3 1200, Intel Core i5-7400, and the Intel Core i3-9100F.

The Cinebench 20 showcases the Intel Core i3-9100F on the top when compared to both the overclocked Ryzen 3 1200 AF and the Ryzen 3 1200 AF (Non-Overclocked). The updated Ryzen was a close second, scoring 1,590 pts for the overclocked, and 1,368 pts for the non-overclocked while the i3-9100F scored 1,640 pts. This means that the overclocked Ryzen was able to get within 100 pts of the I3-9100F processor.





The other two benchmarks, Cinebench 15 Multi-threaded and Cinebench 15 Single-thread, both show us a different story with the overclocked Ryzen leading the charts by roughly 50 pts in the Mult-threaded and 2 pts in the Single-threaded benchmarks. While the non-overclocked edition follows closely behind the i3-9100F processor, being approximately 40 pts behind in the multi-threaded and roughly 20 pts behind in the single-threaded benchmarks.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) to Issue Fresh Debt Today in Order to Take Advantage of Historically Low Borrowing Costs

The gaming performance on the chip was also superb for a budget quad-core chip. Surely, those making an extremely budget-ended PC would definitely want to go with the Ryzen 3 1200 AF CPU but the new $99 US Ryzen 3 3100 is also a very great option, further expanding with a new core architecture and offering even better-overclocking results.

The performance of the Ryzen 3 1200 AF would be fantastic in a budget PC build, with the lower power consumption alongside the better overclocking ability. It comes with a boxed cooled too that makes it a perfect partner for a budget gaming setup if paired with an A320 or even a B450 board.