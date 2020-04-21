AMD Has Updated The Ryzen 3 1200 CPU with 12nm Zen+ Architecture

The AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor is a three-year-old processor which is well known for its budget-value for years now. While this processor was originally based on the 14nm Zen 1 architecture, AMD has silently given it the 12nm Zen+ upgrade. These updated Ryzen 3 1200 AF processors have hit various German retailers for as low as €54.73 or about $60.

The Ryzen 3 1200 processor is getting an upgrade from its original 14 nm Zen 1 Architecture To the 12nm Zen+ Architecture

The lower cost of this quad-core processor alongside the updates that AMD has done with its Zen+ architecture gives lots of reasons to purchases this entry-level chip for budget PC builds. AMD has seemingly kept the official specifications to this processor the same as the previous version. This includes the base clock being 3.1 GHz with a boost clock of 3.4 GHz, which also means that the updated processor features the same TDP as the original Ryzen 3 1200 at 65 Watts.

The Ryzen 3 1200 AF processor features a different code name when compared to the original Ryzen 3 1200. The old processor's code name is the Summit Ridge, while the updated processor's code name is the Pinnacle Ridge. This difference in code name is facilitated by the difference architecture when comparing the two processors. Since the Ryzen 3 1200 AF will feature an updated architecture, the Ryzen 3 1200 AF could potentially feature a faster turbo clock, a faster cache, and a better memory controller. This updated memory controller could offer better support for faster DDR4 RAM modules.

The updated processor has the part number, which is YD1200BBM4KAFBOX, that part number is different from the Ryzen 3 1200's part number of YD1200BBM4KAEBOX. The only difference in these part numbers is the 4KAF or 4KAE section of the part number. This means that buyers will need to make sure that the Ryzen 3 1200 processor has the updated part number.

The original Ryzen 3 1200 is currently being sold on Newegg, by Corn Electronics, for $119.90, which is substantially more when compared to the updated processor projected price of roughly $60.