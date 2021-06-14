AMD Rumored To Offer Up To 128 Zen 4 Cores & 12-Channel DDR5-5200 Memory Support In Next-Gen EPYC & Threadripper CPUs

A new rumor has just popped up on Chiphell according to which AMD's next-gen Threadripper and EPYC CPUs could pack up to 128 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture.

AMD Next-Gen EPYC & Threadripper CPUs Rumored To Feature 128 Cores Based on Zen 4 Architecture, 12-Channel DDR5-5200 Memory

So far, we know that AMD is working on its EPYC Genoa lineup of server processors which will be offering up to 96 cores and 192 threads. The EPYC Genoa lineup will be based on the Zen 4 cores and we are also expecting to see a new server family before that known as Milan-X which will be utilizing the X3D chiplet packaging technology. Milan-X would be based on the Zen 3 architecture.

That's what we mainly know about the two Zen 3 and Zen 4 powered EPYC families. AMD will also be introducing Ryzen Threadripper and Threadripper Pro chips based on the Zen 3 architecture as the company strengthens its workstation portfolio but now a new rumor has been running wild for a few weeks.

There were multiple rumors that pointed that AMD's next-gen EPYC Genoa lineup would feature a maximum of 128 cores instead of 96 as previously reported. AMD has so far revealed no official details but based on the mockup renders from ExecutableFix, we saw that the Genoa chips would house 12 CCD's with Zen 4 cores. Since Zen 4 doesn't bump up the core count per CCD, we get a total of 96 cores. A chip with 128 cores would be a completely different beast but it looks like the new rumor does state that it won't be called Genoa.

The new CPUs, whether they be a part of the next-gen EPYC Server or HEDT Ryzen Threadripper family, will feature up to 128 cores packed within 16 CCDs that are powered by the Zen 4 core architecture. The CPU will also feature support for 12-channel DDR5-5200 memory. The CPU will feature a very different packaging design considering there's little to no space left on the Genoa 'LGA6096' CPU socket to accommodate any more CCDs but then again, we have only seen a mock-up and the real chip might feature enough room for up to 16 CCDs.

This is all just a rumor but it's definitely going to be one of the fastest CPUs on the market once it launches with a core count that might remain unchallenged for years to come.

AMD EPYC CPU Families: