An alleged AMD roadmap from Twitter fellow @MebiuW has once again been updated with his latest information showcasing the next-generation Rembrandt Ryzen APU family. We have seen this same roadmap being updated in bits and pieces by the source and now we get an early look regarding AMD's 2022 APU family.

AMD Rembrandt Next-Gen Ryzen APU Family Allegedly Features Enhanced Zen 3 & RDNA 2 GPU Cores on 6nm Process Node

As per the new details, AMD's next-generation Rembrandt Ryzen APUs will be based on the Zen 3 and RDNA 2 GPU cores. But these aren't just any Zen 3 / RDNA 2 cores, the roadmap also mentions that the chips will be based on a 6nm process node. AMD is expected to retain TSMC's as its choice of fab for the Rembrandt CPUs and as such, we can expect around 20% higher density with better power consumption on the improved node.

AMD Navi 22 “Navy Flounder” RDNA 2 GPU With 40 CUs, 2560 Cores & 192-bit Memory Bus Spotted, Could Be Featured Under Radeon RX 6700 / RX 6800 Series

The Zen 3 cores themselves will mark a major update to AMD's Zen architecture with the company recently calling it a "tremendously powerful" architecture. In addition to the Zen 3 cores, AMD will also be featuring its RDNA 2 based Navi 2 GPUs on Rembrandt Ryzen APUs. The APUs will feature great CPU and graphics processing capabilities with the two architectures onboard. In addition to the core technologies, AMD will also feature its CVML (Compute Vision & Machine Learning" system onboard the Rembrandt chips for better AI capabilities that would directly target Intel's future-gen AI-enabled chips on the desktop and notebook segment.

Other prominent features of the Rembrandt Ryzen APUs from AMD will include support for PCIe Gen 4 and LPDDR5/DDR5 memory support. According to @Patrickschur_, the Rembrandt APUs will feature up to DDR5-5200 memory support, 20 PCIe Gen 4 lanes, and two USB 4 (40 Gbps) ports.

AMD CPU Roadmap (2018-2020)

Ryzen Family Ryzen 1000 Series Ryzen 2000 Series Ryzen 3000 Series Ryzen 4000 Series Ryzen 5000 Series Ryzen 6000 Series Architecture Zen (1) Zen (1) / Zen+ Zen (2) / Zen+ Zen (3) / Zen 2 Zen (3)+ / Zen 3? Zen (4) / Zen 3? Process Node 14nm 14nm / 12nm 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 7nm+ / 7nm 5nm / 7nm+ Server EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Naples' EPYC 'Rome' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Milan' EPYC 'Genoa' Max Server Cores / Threads 32/64 32/64 64/128 64/128 TBD TBD High End Desktop Ryzen Threadripper 1000 Series (White Haven) Ryzen Threadripper 2000 Series (Coflax) Ryzen Threadripper 3000 Series (Castle Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 4000 Series (Genesis Peak) Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series Ryzen Threadripper 6000 Series Max HEDT Cores / Threads 16/32 32/64 64/128 64/128? TBD TBD Mainstream Desktop Ryzen 1000 Series (Summit Ridge) Ryzen 2000 Series (Pinnacle Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Matisse) Ryzen 4000 Series (Vermeer) Ryzen 5000 Series (Warhol) Ryzen 6000 Series (Raphael) Max Mainstream Cores / Threads 8/16 8/16 16/32 16/32 TBD TBD Budget APU N/A Ryzen 2000 Series (Raven Ridge) Ryzen 3000 Series (Picasso Zen+) Ryzen 4000 Series (Renoir Zen 2) Ryzen 5000 Series (Cezanne Zen 3) Ryzen 5000 Series (Rembrandt Zen 3) Year 2017 2018 2019 2020/2021 2020/2021 2022

AMD's Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt) APUs might be the first APU family to hit the AM5 socket. The new socket will allow full support for the said chips along with features such as DDR5 memory support. The Rembrandt desktop APUs will launch around early 2022 so the AM5 platform should be out by that time. We can expect the first AM5 motherboards to be available by the time AMD's next-gen Warhol Ryzen CPUs hit the market which should be around 2H of 2021.