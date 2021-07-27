AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT With Flagship RDNA 3 Navi 31 GPU Detailed: MCM Die, 15,360 Cores, 256-bit Memory, More Infinity Cache
Detailed specifications of AMD's Navi 31 GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture that will be powering the next-gen Radeon RX 7900 XT flagship graphics card have leaked out again.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT's Navi 31 GPU Based on RDNA 3 Architecture Detailed - First Gaming Graphics Card With MCM Design
The AMD RDNA 3 based Navi 31 GPU has been in the talks for a while now. It is insane that we know so much about this GPU through rumors and leaks even before it is taped out. That's also one reason why we should treat all of this information with a grain of salt although the leakers & sources that have been posting the details are quite reliable based on their previous information drops.
So starting off with the AMD Navi 31 GPU, the flagship RDNA 3 chip, which would power the next-generation Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card. Olrak29_ managed to assemble a block diagram of the chip based on all the rumors that were floating over at Twitter. We have heard that AMD will drop CU (Compute Units) in favor of WGP (Work Group Processors) on its next-gen RDNA 3 GPUs.
The Navi 31 GPU configuration shown here features two GCD's (Graphics Core Die) and a single MCD (Multi-Cache Die). Each GCD has 3 Shader Engines (6 in total) and each Shader Engine has 2 Shader Arrays (2 per SE / 6 per GCD / 12 in total). Each Shader Array is composed of 5 WGPs (10 per SE / 30 per GCD / 60 in total) and each WGP features 8 SIMD32 units with 32 ALUs (40 SIMD32 per SA / 80 per SE / 240 per GCD / 480 in total). These SIMD32 units combine to make up 7,680 cores per GCD and 15,360 cores in total.
The Navi 31 (RDNA 3) MCD will be linked to the dual GCD's via a next-generation Infinity Fabric interconnect and feature 256-512 MB of Infinity Cache. Each GPU should also feature 4 memory connect links (32-bit). That's a total of 8 32-bit memory controllers for a 256-bit bus interface. A roundup of all the specifications is provided by 3DCenter which can be seen in the tweet below.
AMD Navi 31 specs, based on leaks/rumors by @greymon55 @KittyYYuko @kopite7kimi & Bondrewd
TSMC 5nm (MCD 6nm)
MCM: 2 GCD + 1 MCD
6 SE (3/GCD)
60 WGP (30/GCD)
no more CUs
15360 FP32
larger Infinity Cache
256 Bit GDDR6
tape-out soon
release expected H2/2022
perf target: N21 x2.5
There have been several rumors stating that the upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs are going to outperform whatever NVIDIA has to offer in terms of rasterization performance. It looks like AMD will take the lead by offering the first MCM-powered GPUs under its Radeon RX graphics card lineup. But at the same time, NVIDIA is expected to quickly transition to its MCM GPU lineup which will offer over 3x performance boost over Ampere GPUs. Following is the expected performance increase:
AMD RDNA GPU (Generational Comparison) Preliminary:
|GPU Name
|Navi 10
|Navi 21
|Navi 31
|GPU Process
|7nm
|7nm
|5nm (6nm?)
|GPU Package
|Monolithic
|Monolithic
|MCD (Multi-Chiplet Die)
|Shader Engines
|2
|4
|6
|GPU WGPs
|20
|40
|30 (Per MCD)
60 (In Total)
|SPs Per WGP
|128
|128
|256
|Compute Units (Per Die)
|40
|80
|120 (per MCD)
240 (in total)
|Cores (Per Die)
|2560
|5120
|7680
|Cores (Total)
|2560
|5120
|15360 (2 x MCD)
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|N/A
|128 MB
|256-512 MB
|Flagship SKU
|Radeon RX 5700 XT
|Radeon RX 6900 XT
|Radeon RX 7900 XT
|Launch
|Q3 2019
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2022
The AMD RDNA 3 'Navi 3X' GPU-powered Radeon RX graphics card lineup is expected to offer up to 3x performance improvement over existing RDNA 2 offerings. It would mark a major leap forward for graphics evolution and now that AMD is already onboard with next-gen technologies such as FSR and Raytracing, expect a very heated next-gen competition between the red and green teams.
