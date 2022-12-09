AMD RDNA 3 Anime-Themed Graphics Cards Are On The Way, Yeston Teases Next-Gen Radeon RX 7900 Sakura Series

Yeston has confirmed that they are already working on their next-gen anime-themed graphics cards, the Radeon RX 7900 Sakura series.

Yeston Preps Anime-Themed Radeon RX 7900 Sakura Series Graphics Cards, A Hint At Water-Cooling?

Yeston confirmed on their Weibo channel that the AIB is indeed preparing its next-gen Radeon RX 7900 series custom cards based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture. The company plans to offer a brand new lineup under their Sakura 'anime-themed' brand but there's a nice twist in the official marketing published by the company.

As it turns out, Yeston's marketing teasers have put a lot of emphasis on water and the use of 'Atlantis' is all over the place. There's also the use of the word swimsuit but it might be a hint at water-cooled cards or something similar. If not, then we can expect anime theme similar to the videos published by the company below:

The Yeston AMD Radeon RX 7900 Sakura Hitomi graphics cards will come in both Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT flavors. Yeston is expected to introduce them around mid of December after the official launch. Anime-inspired and anime-themed graphics cards have become really popular over the last couple of years. With that said, several AMD AIBs have already shown off their next-gen RDNA 3 custom GPUs which you can see here.

Companies such as Yeston & Maxsun have given their cards a unique touch with these themes. Their most recent cards such as the RTX 3070 Sakura Hitomi (from Yeston) and the GeForce RTX 4080 iCraft, can be seen here and here. Other manufacturers such as ASUS and MSI have used popular Japanese-anime shows as the theme of their recent cards inspired by the GUNDAM and Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series. Once again, we don't have the exact details on specs, price and launch but stay tuned for more information to come real soon!