AMD RDNA 2 Hangar 21 Technology Demo Video Due on November 19th

AMD shared a teaser for the full-length Hangar 21 Technology Demo video, which will be released on Thursday, November 19th, one day after the official release of the new Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics cards.

Coming November 19, the "Hangar 21" Technology Demo Video will let you see the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture in action, the foundation of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards that power the next generation of gaming with mind-blowing visuals featuring realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections enabled by AMD FidelityFX and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate.

The teaser, captured at 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, doesn't explicitly mention ray tracing technology, though it does seem likely that the Hangar 21 Technology Demo will involve it in some way. The 'Ray Accelerators' are, after all, one of the biggest innovations in AMD's RDNA 2 GPU architecture, allowing for hardware ray tracing support for the first time in AMD's graphics cards. There is one Ray Accelerator per Compute Unit, which means that the RX 6800 (MSRP $579) comes with 60 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators; the RX 6800 XT (MSRP $649) packs 72 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators; while the flagship RX 6900 XT (MSRP $999, due on December 8th) includes 80 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators.

AMD Promises A Massive Perf Per Watt Improvement With Next-Gen RDNA 3 Radeon RX GPUs Over RDNA 2

From what we've seen so far, though, the Ray Accelerators are unlikely to perform as well as NVIDIA's second-generation RT Cores found in the Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 Series graphics cards. Regardless, it'll be interesting to see if the actual Hangar 21 Technology Demo is ever released. If it does, there'll definitely be some folks trying to run it on NVIDIA cards as well, and checking how the performance stacks in comparison.

In related AMD Radeon news, tomorrow, starting at 12PM US Eastern Time, there'll be an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit's AMD channel. The AMA is titled 'Where Gaming Begins' and fans will be able to get answers on the most advanced AMD graphics cards ever made.