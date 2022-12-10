AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Graphics Card Listed At Amazon France For 1319 Euros

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been listed for a price of 1319 Euros at Amazon France which is around 40% more expensive than the MSRP.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Model Listed For A Price 40% Above MSRP At Amazon France

With just 3 days left in the launch, Amazon France has decided to put up a listing of Sapphire's AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. The listing shows a price of 1319 Euros which converts to $1391 US. Do bear in mind that this is a reference model which means that it features no custom cooling or factory overclock. It's supposed to run in accordance with the AMD "MBA" board specs & design.

Keeping in mind a VAT of around 20% for Europe, the pricing should end up close to $1200 US but instead of being 20% higher, the pricing is 40% above the MSRP. There have been rumors that the AMD initial supply won't hold the MSRP for much longer and the prices are expected to see hikes in the coming days, especially when the custom boards appear which are said to be very expensive.

When compared to other graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4080 which the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is positioned against, the reference variant is around 230 Euros cheaper than the Palit custom GameRock OC model. There's no reference priced model listed but even then, we should expect a 200 Euros price difference between the RTX 4080 and the RX 7900 XTX.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at a 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 31 XTX Navi 31 XT Navi 21 KXTX Navi 21 XTX Process Node 5nm+6nm 5nm+6nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 300mm2 (Only GCD)

522mm2 (with MCDs) 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 58 Billion 58 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion GPU WGPs 48 42 40 40 Stream Processors 6144 5376 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 384 / 192 384 / 192 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz 2100 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock 2.5 GHz 2.4 GHz 2310 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 61 TFLOPs 52 TFLOPs 23.65 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 24 GB GDDR6 20 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 Infinity Cache 96 MB 80 MB 128 MB 128 MB Memory Bus 384-bit 320-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 20 Gbps 20 Gbps 18 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 960 GB/s 800 GB/s 576 GB/s 512 GB/s Effective Bandwidth 3.5 TB/s 3.5 TB/s 1728.2 GB/s 1664.2 GB/s TBP 355W 300W 335W 300W PCIe Interface TBA TBA PCIe 4.0 x16 PCIe 4.0 x16 Price $999 US $899 US $1099 US $999 US

