AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Graphics Card Listed At Amazon France For 1319 Euros

Hassan Mujtaba
AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been listed for a price of 1319 Euros at Amazon France which is around 40% more expensive than the MSRP.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Model Listed For A Price 40% Above MSRP At Amazon France

With just 3 days left in the launch, Amazon France has decided to put up a listing of Sapphire's AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. The listing shows a price of 1319 Euros which converts to $1391 US. Do bear in mind that this is a reference model which means that it features no custom cooling or factory overclock. It's supposed to run in accordance with the AMD "MBA" board specs & design.

Keeping in mind a VAT of around 20% for Europe, the pricing should end up close to $1200 US but instead of being 20% higher, the pricing is 40% above the MSRP. There have been rumors that the AMD initial supply won't hold the MSRP for much longer and the prices are expected to see hikes in the coming days, especially when the custom boards appear which are said to be very expensive.

When compared to other graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4080 which the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is positioned against, the reference variant is around 230 Euros cheaper than the Palit custom GameRock OC model. There's no reference priced model listed but even then, we should expect a 200 Euros price difference between the RTX 4080 and the RX 7900 XTX.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at a 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.

  • AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
  • AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTXAMD Radeon RX 7900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6950 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 31 XTXNavi 31 XTNavi 21 KXTXNavi 21 XTX
Process Node5nm+6nm5nm+6nm7nm7nm
Die Size300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)		520mm2520mm2
Transistors58 Billion58 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
GPU WGPs48424040
Stream Processors6144537651205120
TMUs/ROPs384 / 192384 / 192320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2.3 GHz2.0 GHz2100 MHz2015 MHz
Boost Clock2.5 GHz2.4 GHz2310 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs61 TFLOPs52 TFLOPs23.65 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size24 GB GDDR620 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6
Infinity Cache96 MB80 MB128 MB128 MB
Memory Bus384-bit320-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock20 Gbps20 Gbps18 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth960 GB/s800 GB/s576 GB/s512 GB/s
Effective Bandwidth3.5 TB/s3.5 TB/s1728.2 GB/s1664.2 GB/s
TBP355W300W335W300W
PCIe InterfaceTBATBAPCIe 4.0 x16PCIe 4.0 x16
Price$999 US$899 US$1099 US$999 US
