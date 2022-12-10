AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Graphics Card Listed At Amazon France For 1319 Euros

AMD's Radeon RX 7900 XTX has been listed for a price of 1319 Euros at Amazon France which is around 40% more expensive than the MSRP.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference Model Listed For A Price 40% Above MSRP At Amazon France
With just 3 days left in the launch, Amazon France has decided to put up a listing of Sapphire's AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. The listing shows a price of 1319 Euros which converts to $1391 US. Do bear in mind that this is a reference model which means that it features no custom cooling or factory overclock. It's supposed to run in accordance with the AMD "MBA" board specs & design.
Keeping in mind a VAT of around 20% for Europe, the pricing should end up close to $1200 US but instead of being 20% higher, the pricing is 40% above the MSRP. There have been rumors that the AMD initial supply won't hold the MSRP for much longer and the prices are expected to see hikes in the coming days, especially when the custom boards appear which are said to be very expensive.
When compared to other graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4080 which the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is positioned against, the reference variant is around 230 Euros cheaper than the Palit custom GameRock OC model. There's no reference priced model listed but even then, we should expect a 200 Euros price difference between the RTX 4080 and the RX 7900 XTX.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB Graphics Card "Official" Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card utilizes the full Navi 31 XTX GPU which features a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs, and 6144 cores. The core clock for the graphics card is maintained at a 2.3 GHz base clock and 2.5 GHz boost clock, delivering up to 61 TFLOPs of compute performance at a 355W TBP.
- AMD Navi 31 XTX: 6144 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 96 MB Infinity Cache, 308mm2 GPU Die @5nm
- AMD Navi 21 XTX: 5120 Cores, 384-bit Bus, 128 MB Infinity Cache, 520mm2 GPU Die @7nm
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card will also carry 6 MCD's which will feature 16 MB Infinity Cache per die and 96 MB in total across a 384-bit wide bus interface. The card features 24 GB VRAM capacities and has 20 Gbps dies offering up to 960 GB/s bandwidth (3.5 TB/s with Infinity Cache).
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series "Official" Specifications:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
|AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 31 XTX
|Navi 31 XT
|Navi 21 KXTX
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|5nm+6nm
|5nm+6nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|300mm2 (Only GCD)
522mm2 (with MCDs)
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|58 Billion
|58 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|GPU WGPs
|48
|42
|40
|40
|Stream Processors
|6144
|5376
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|384 / 192
|384 / 192
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|2100 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|2.5 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|2310 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|61 TFLOPs
|52 TFLOPs
|23.65 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|24 GB GDDR6
|20 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|Infinity Cache
|96 MB
|80 MB
|128 MB
|128 MB
|Memory Bus
|384-bit
|320-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|20 Gbps
|20 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|960 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|Effective Bandwidth
|3.5 TB/s
|3.5 TB/s
|1728.2 GB/s
|1664.2 GB/s
|TBP
|355W
|300W
|335W
|300W
|PCIe Interface
|TBA
|TBA
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|PCIe 4.0 x16
|Price
|$999 US
|$899 US
|$1099 US
|$999 US
