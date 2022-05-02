  ⋮    ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Cards Being Advertised By Retailers Worldwide & Prior To Launch

By Jason R. Wilson
We are receiving word that several locations worldwide are advertising the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT series graphics cards. The new models are part of the AMD RDNA 2 refresh lineup which has yet to release, and some sites already show the cards in stock.

Various global online stores showing AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards in stock before the official launch and selling for as high as $1000

Canada Computers & Electronics is the first retailer to show the cards in a banner advertisement. However, the link takes the user to their AMD Radeon RX 6000 series page but does not have the cards listed for sale. While we have already seen the pictures of the new cards before release, this is the first on a retail level to see anything promoting the unreleased series. The picture includes all three cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT.

Source: Canada Computers & Electronics.

The three new RDNA 2 refresh cards from AMD maintain the black color aesthetic, but some show other fans that AMD did not show initially. The listing on the website is confusing for users. AMD has stated that it intends to supply the graphics cards to its partners, but advertising them would give the word that the cards will soon be available for purchase.

In France, a few ASUS variants of AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT are listed on PC21, also known as PlanetCommerce21, a French online retailer that touts its items for sale for the lowest prices available. However, some feel the fees are much higher than anticipated for the two models.

Source: PC21.fr

The French retailer displays two ASUS graphics cards from the newest AMD line as "in stock," which would state that they are already for sale before the official global release date. Unfortunately, both listings lack pictures of the product and specifications. Some sources say that if you know of the ASUS product line and are familiar with their business practices, the two cards will lack several key features and a low-end model from the various AMD partners.

The cards are for sale, as they promise up to 48 total hours for delivery and are selling for $600 and $930 for the RX 6650 XT and RX 6750 XT, respectively. The delivery time frame given is if you are asking for delivery in the metropolitan area of the French mainland and will insist on an additional $9.66 to have those delivered. The only thing additionally we can tell from the listings is that both are dual fan models. The official date set by AMD for the three new graphics cards is in ten days, on May 10th worldwide.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US+?May 2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT?7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W?$479-$499?May 2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6650 XTNavi 23 XT?7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit18 Gbps160W?$379-$399?May 2022
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?April 2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD?
News Source: Videocardz

