AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT ‘RDNA 2 Refresh’ Graphics Cards Being Advertised By Retailers Worldwide & Prior To Launch

We are receiving word that several locations worldwide are advertising the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, and RX 6650 XT series graphics cards. The new models are part of the AMD RDNA 2 refresh lineup which has yet to release, and some sites already show the cards in stock.

Various global online stores showing AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT, RX 6650 XT Graphics Cards in stock before the official launch and selling for as high as $1000

Canada Computers & Electronics is the first retailer to show the cards in a banner advertisement. However, the link takes the user to their AMD Radeon RX 6000 series page but does not have the cards listed for sale. While we have already seen the pictures of the new cards before release, this is the first on a retail level to see anything promoting the unreleased series. The picture includes all three cards, the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT.

The three new RDNA 2 refresh cards from AMD maintain the black color aesthetic, but some show other fans that AMD did not show initially. The listing on the website is confusing for users. AMD has stated that it intends to supply the graphics cards to its partners, but advertising them would give the word that the cards will soon be available for purchase.

In France, a few ASUS variants of AMD's Radeon RX 6750 XT and RX 6650 XT are listed on PC21, also known as PlanetCommerce21, a French online retailer that touts its items for sale for the lowest prices available. However, some feel the fees are much higher than anticipated for the two models.

The French retailer displays two ASUS graphics cards from the newest AMD line as "in stock," which would state that they are already for sale before the official global release date. Unfortunately, both listings lack pictures of the product and specifications. Some sources say that if you know of the ASUS product line and are familiar with their business practices, the two cards will lack several key features and a low-end model from the various AMD partners.

The cards are for sale, as they promise up to 48 total hours for delivery and are selling for $600 and $930 for the RX 6650 XT and RX 6750 XT, respectively. The delivery time frame given is if you are asking for delivery in the metropolitan area of the French mainland and will insist on an additional $9.66 to have those delivered. The only thing additionally we can tell from the listings is that both are dual fan models. The official date set by AMD for the three new graphics cards is in ten days, on May 10th worldwide.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card Name GPU Codename Process Node Compute Units / Cores Memory Capacity / Bus Memory Clock TGP Price (MSRP) Launch Radeon RX 6950 XT Navi 21 XTXH? 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 300W? $999 US+? May 2022 Radeon RX 6900 XT LC Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 18 Gbps 330W $1199 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6900 XTX Navi 21 XTXH 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 7nm 80 / 5120 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $999 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 7nm 72 / 4608 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 300W $649 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 7nm 60 / 3840 16 GB / 256-bit 16 Gbps 250W $579 US October 2020 Radeon RX 6750 XT Navi 22 XT? 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 18 Gbps 230W? $479-$499? May 2022 Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 XT 7nm 40 / 2560 12 GB / 192-bit 16 Gbps 230W $479 US March 2021 Radeon RX 6650 XT Navi 23 XT? 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 18 Gbps 160W? $379-$399? May 2022 Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 XT 7nm 32 / 2048 8 GB / 128-bit 16 Gbps 160W $379 US July 2021 Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 XL 7nm 28 / 1792 8 GB / 128-bit 14 Gbps 132W $329 US October 2021 Radeon RX 6500 XT Navi 24 XT 6nm 16 / 1024 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 107W $199 US January 2022 Radeon RX 6500 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768? 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps? TBD $149 US? April 2022 Radeon RX 6400 Navi 24 XL 6nm 12 / 768 4 GB / 64-bit 16 Gbps 53W $139 US? January 2022

News Source: Videocardz