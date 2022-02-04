  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT ‘RDNA 2’ Refresh Graphics Card With Full Navi 21 XTXH GPU & 18 Gbps Memory Rumored For April Launch

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD might introduce its flagship RDNA 2 refresh graphics card, the Radeon RX 6950XT earlier than expected as per the latest rumors.

AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 'RDNA 2 Refresh' Graphics Card Rumored For April Launch

In a new rumor by Coreteks, it is reported that AMD's Radeon RX 6950XT would be launching in mid of April. That's at least 2 months earlier than the previously rumored June-July launch we got earlier from Greymon55. It is also reported that the Radeon RX 6950XT would be the only Navi 21 graphics card that's being refreshed and that the Radeon RX 6850XT isn't in the lineup. Earlier rumors point out to Radeon RX 6950XT, Radeon RX 6850XT, and Radeon RX 6750XT as the upcoming refresh but we now have to wait and see if all Navi 21 SKUs would be refreshed or just the top SKU.

Intel’s CEO on Xeon vs EPYC, ‘Knife Fight In A Phone Booth’, AMD Fires Back & Compares It To ‘Bringing A Knife To A Gun Fight’

AMD Radeon RX 6000 XT RDNA 2 Graphics Card Refresh

The AMD Navi 21 and Navi 22 GPUs are the ones that will be refreshed for the upcoming Radeon RX 6X50XT lineup. The AMD Navi 21 GPU currently powers the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT & RX 6800 while the Navi 22 GPU powers the RX 6700 XT on the desktop platform. So if AMD was to use a similar GPU naming convention as their mobile lineup, then their replacements coming in Q2 2022 are going to be known as the Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT, RX 6750 XT.

From the previous rumor, we came to know that these cards would also feature 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory dies. Currently, all cards except the upcoming RX 6500 XT & the flagship RX 6900 XT LC, features 16 Gbps memory dies. The bump to 18 Gbps might offer higher bandwidth and increase performance by 2-5% but that doesn't indicate a huge difference with the refreshed series. AMD seems to not be considering Navi 23 GPUs for the upgrade as they are more mainstream offerings and were released recently compared to the higher-end variants which have been out for over a year now.

AMD RDNA 2 Refresh To Retain 7nm GPUs, Will Feature Radeon RX 6950 XT, RX 6850 XT & RX 6750 XT Graphics Cards With 18 Gbps Memory

AMD Entry-Level Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Based on Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs Expected To Launch in Q1 2022

It would've been worthwhile if AMD gave its existing desktop GPUs the 6nm treatment & managed to get more performance efficiency out of them but that clearly isn't happening. It looks like this soft refresh is going to be a very silent release and will only come specifically via AIB cards.

There would also be a small price difference and the TGP numbers are expected to go up slightly with the addition of the faster memory chips. These GPUs will likely compete with Intel's high-end ARC Alchemist GPUs that are launching in a few months.

The following table shows all the RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD is currently offering:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 'RDNA 2' Desktop Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card NameGPU CodenameProcess NodeCompute Units / CoresMemory Capacity / BusMemory ClockTGPPrice (MSRP)Launch
Radeon RX 6950 XTNavi 21 XTXH?7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W?$999 US?2022
Radeon RX 6900 XT LCNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps330W$1199 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6900 XTXNavi 21 XTXH7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6900 XTNavi 21 XTX7nm80 / 512016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$999 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850 XTNavi 21 XT?7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps300W$649 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800 XTNavi 21 XT7nm72 / 460816 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps300W$649 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6850Navi 21 XL?7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit18 Gbps250W$579 US?2022
Radeon RX 6800Navi 21 XL7nm60 / 384016 GB / 256-bit16 Gbps250W$579 USOctober 2020
Radeon RX 6750 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit18 Gbps230W$479 US?2022
Radeon RX 6700 XTNavi 22 XT7nm40 / 256012 GB / 192-bit16 Gbps230W$479 USMarch 2021
Radeon RX 6600 XTNavi 23 XT7nm32 / 20488 GB / 128-bit16 Gbps160W$379 USJuly 2021
Radeon RX 6600Navi 23 XL7nm28 / 17928 GB / 128-bit14 Gbps132W$329 USOctober 2021
Radeon RX 6500 XTNavi 24 XT6nm16 / 10244 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps107W$199 USJanuary 2022
Radeon RX 6500Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 768?4 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps?TBD$149 US?2022
Radeon RX 6400Navi 24 XL6nm12 / 7684 GB / 64-bit16 Gbps53W$139 US?January 2022
Are you looking forward to the RDNA 2 Refreshed graphics cards from AMD?
