Dell's OEM design of the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card has been pictured within an Alienware pre-built PC. The graphics card features the Navi 21 XT GPU on a reference board.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT OEM Graphics Card For Dell Alienware Pre-Built PCs Pictured, Plastic Shroud & Green PCB

The Dell Radeon RX 6800 XT OEM graphics card is designed around the reference specifications & is featured in the latest Alienware pre-built gaming desktops. Just like the stock AMD variant, Dell has gone with a dual-slot and triple-fan cooling solution but the difference is within the quality of the materials.

The Dell Radeon RX 6800 XT OEM graphics card features a plastic shroud and has three standard cooling fans that push air through a large aluminum-fin-based heatsink. The card also comes with a full-length backplate which doesn't have any labels or stickers over it & features a matte black color finish.

Dell RX 6800 XT OEM Graphics Card Picture Gallery (Image Credits: u/HardcoreX @ Reddit):









The PCB on the card is colored green and previous PCB shots that were posted by Brutuscat2 over at Twitter show that the Dell Radeon RX 6800 XT OEM features the same PCB as the stock variant & is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. The display outputs on the card include triple DisplayPort and a single HDMI port.

While OEM designs don't necessarily have to be all flashy and feature premium cooling designs, we have to say that Lenovo's OEM design of the Radeon RX 6900 XT for its Legion line of desktops still stands out as one of the more impressive AMD OEM designs. The Lenovo Radeon RX 6900 XT card features a triple-slot and triple-fan design and features a very premium look which rivals even AMD partner solutions of the same card. You can check out that variant over here.