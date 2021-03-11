The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is just a week away from launch and our sources have provided us with a list of gaming and raytracing performance benchmarks for the upcoming RDNA 2 graphics card. The results consist of various AAA gaming titles which were tested at 1440p which the card is primarily being positioned at.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming & Raytracing Performance Benchmarks Leak Out - Faster Than RTX 3070 In DX12 Titles at 1440p But Slower in RT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series lineup including the RX 6700 and RX 6600 XT is going to be what most gamers will be getting for their gaming PCs. They will have an MSRP of less than $500 US but we are hearing reports of custom models going on sale for $600 US. That's still less than the $1000 US+ prices for the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards that you are paying. If availability is there, then there's no doubt that gamers who have been waiting for months to buy a new graphics card will be purchasing them, even at such insane prices.

The benchmarks we received consist of two charts that show the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. These are the main competitors of the RX 6700 XT graphics card. The RTX 3060 Ti has an MSRP of $399 US while the RTX 3070 has a $499 US MSRP. Both cards feature 8 GB memory compared to 12 GB on the RDNA 2 offering. Several DX 11 and 12 titles were tested which can be seen below:

As you can see, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is definitely faster than the RTX 3060 Ti and also the RTX 3070 in several titles. When it comes to raytracing performance, the benchmarks show the RX 6700 XT losing against the RTX 3060 Ti in several titles while only showing gains in titles that are optimized around the RDNA 2 architecture such as Dirt 5, Fortnite, Godfall, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Specifications

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. The card will feature an 11 phase PCB design which will be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration. As for TDP, the card is rated at 230W which is close to what the GeForce RTX 3070 comes with.

The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD is using 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU is fully Gen 4.0 compliant. Display outputs will include a three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 336mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 17.2 Billion? 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6-12 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

As for the launch, AMD has confirmed that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be launching in both custom and reference flavors on the 18th of March while GPU reviews are scheduled to go live on the 17th of March.