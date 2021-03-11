AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Gaming Benchmarks at 1440p & Raytracing Performance at 1080p Leaked, Faster Than RTX 3070 In DX12 But Slower in RT Titles
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is just a week away from launch and our sources have provided us with a list of gaming and raytracing performance benchmarks for the upcoming RDNA 2 graphics card. The results consist of various AAA gaming titles which were tested at 1440p which the card is primarily being positioned at.
The AMD Radeon RX 6700 series lineup including the RX 6700 and RX 6600 XT is going to be what most gamers will be getting for their gaming PCs. They will have an MSRP of less than $500 US but we are hearing reports of custom models going on sale for $600 US. That's still less than the $1000 US+ prices for the RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards that you are paying. If availability is there, then there's no doubt that gamers who have been waiting for months to buy a new graphics card will be purchasing them, even at such insane prices.
The benchmarks we received consist of two charts that show the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. These are the main competitors of the RX 6700 XT graphics card. The RTX 3060 Ti has an MSRP of $399 US while the RTX 3070 has a $499 US MSRP. Both cards feature 8 GB memory compared to 12 GB on the RDNA 2 offering. Several DX 11 and 12 titles were tested which can be seen below:
As you can see, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is definitely faster than the RTX 3060 Ti and also the RTX 3070 in several titles. When it comes to raytracing performance, the benchmarks show the RX 6700 XT losing against the RTX 3060 Ti in several titles while only showing gains in titles that are optimized around the RDNA 2 architecture such as Dirt 5, Fortnite, Godfall, and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.
AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB Graphics Card Specifications
In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT packs the Navi 22 XT GPU that features 40 compute units which equal to 2560 stream processors. The cores run at a clock speed of 2321 MHz base, 2424 MHz Game, and 2581 MHz boost. The graphics chip also features 40 Ray accelerators for raytracing capabilities on the RDNA 2 based GPUs. The card will feature an 11 phase PCB design which will be powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration. As for TDP, the card is rated at 230W which is close to what the GeForce RTX 3070 comes with.
The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD is using 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards. The GPU additionally packs 96 MB of Infinity Cache. The GPU is fully Gen 4.0 compliant. Display outputs will include a three DisplayPort 1.4 and a single HDMI 2.1 port.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 22?
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|336mm2?
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|17.2 Billion?
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Stream Processors
|TBA
|TBA
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|12 GB GDDR6?
|6-12 GB GDDR6?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|14 Gbps?
|14 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|320 GB/s
|320 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
As for the launch, AMD has confirmed that the Radeon RX 6700 XT will be launching in both custom and reference flavors on the 18th of March while GPU reviews are scheduled to go live on the 17th of March.
