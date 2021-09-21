  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specs & Launch Date Leaked, 8 GB Memory & 13th October Launch

By Hassan Mujtaba
Embargoed information for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) graphics card including its specs and release date has been leaked by Videocardz.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) Graphics Card Specs & Launch Date Leaks Out

According to the source, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) will be shipped to reviewers by early October while the reviews will go live on 13th October at 9 AM EDT. It looks like the pricing info & the product itself will be released the same day though we cannot confirm if this is a retail launch date or just a standard embargo lift on the card details.

Netflix Taps AMD’s EPYC Rome CPUs For Up To 400 Gbps Bandwidth, Tops Intel & Ampere Servers

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card reviews are expected to go live by 13h of October. (Image Credits: Videocardz)
AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT should be pretty close to the RX 6600 XT in terms of performance. (Image Credits: VIdeocardz)
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card should launch this month.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL?)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBA128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBA2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBA2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBA10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDPTBA160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$299-$329 ?$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

