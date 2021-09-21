AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specs & Launch Date Leaked, 8 GB Memory & 13th October Launch
Embargoed information for the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) graphics card including its specs and release date has been leaked by Videocardz.
According to the source, the AMD Radeon RX 6600 (Non-XT) will be shipped to reviewers by early October while the reviews will go live on 13th October at 9 AM EDT. It looks like the pricing info & the product itself will be released the same day though we cannot confirm if this is a retail launch date or just a standard embargo lift on the card details.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.
The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor mill, the graphics card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. In the recent simulated performance tests from Igor's Lab, it is shown that the card would come close to the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. We have also seen custom models leak out a while back that you can see over here.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US so we can expect a price of around $299-$329 US for the non-XT variant. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher. The card should launch this month.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 23 (XL?)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|28
|32
|36
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|1792
|2048
|2304
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|128/64
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|2359 MHz
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|2589 MHz
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|10.6 TFLOPs
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|160W
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|$299-$329 ?
|$379 US
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
