It looks like new information on AMD's Radeon RX 6500 series graphics cards which will be based on the Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU has leaked out. The details come from reputable leaker & also insider, KittyYYuko, who has a flawless history of posting GPU leaks several months before launch as we've seen with his Ampere leaks.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 Series Graphics Cards Based on Navi 23 GPU To Feature Up To 2048 Cores, 8 GB Memory, 96 MB Infinity Cache & 1080p Premium Gaming Performance To Tackle RTX 3060 in April

According to the details, AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards based on the Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU are indeed in the works. The Navi 23 GPU will be the third chip within the Navi 2X family and is the smallest of the bunch with a die size reported at around 236mm2. The Navi 23 GPUs will most probably be utilized by the Radeon RX 6500 series graphics cards since the RX 6600 XT is expected to utilize a 192-bit bus interface which is only possible with the Navi 22 GPU.

So the lineup is going to replace the Radeon RX 5500 series which were based on the Navi 14 GPU. Navi 14 measured at 158mm2 which means that we are looking at a die size increase of around 50%. The Navi 23 GPU is also internally referred to as 'Dimgray Cavefish' which is a codename we heard last year.

~June Dimgray Cavefish GPU

<For Premium 1080p Gaming>

~1440p < RTX 3060 < 1080p

~April

~CNY 2,499

~32 Compute Units

~About 236 mm2

~64MB Infinity Cache

~128-bit 16Gbps GDDR6 with 8GB VRAM — Yuko Yoshida (@KittyYYuko) March 18, 2021

Moving on, it is reported that the AMD Radeon RX 6500 series graphics cards with the Navi 23 GPU will feature up to 32 compute units so that's a total of 2048 stream processors & 32 raytracing units inside the GPU package. The GPU will also be packed with 64 MB of Infinity Cache which will help it boost its bandwidth by a huge margin. For memory, we are looking at up to 8 GB GDDR6 capacity that will operate across a 128-bit bus interface and offer pin speeds of up to 16 Gbps. This should bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 23? Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 236mm2? 336mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBA 17.2 Billion? 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 32 TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors 2048 TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 6-12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

As for products, once again nothing is mentioned except the fact that the Navi 23 GPU-based AMD Radeon RX 6500 series (referring to the RX 6500 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. The pricing is suggested around 2499 CNY which ends up around $350 US. Now that's quite expensive if we look at where the RX 5500 XT was. We also aren't sure if the pricing would work considering the RX 6700 XT costs $479 US and the RX 6700 would end up close to $399 US. The RX 6600 XT also exists and would end up in the sub $400 US segment.

The pricing seems to be a rumor for now but I'd personally expect a $299 US pricing for this card if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

Previously leaked details from Patrick Schur suggest that AMD was planning Navi 23 GPUs with TGPs of 65W, 80W, and 90W but that seems to have changed and we are now getting higher TGP variants even in the Navi 23 SKU lineup. Igor mentions that official documents from manufacturers also list down 128-bit Navi 23 GPUs which would refer to a more standard 4 GB and 8 GB memory capacity.





Die blueprints of the AMD RDNA 2 based Navi 23 GPU as posted by Igor's Lab!

Other details listed for Navi 23 include support for up to 5 display outputs which include DP 1.4a (4x DP and 1 USB Type-C), HDMI 2.1, and SL-DVI. The Radeon RX 6000M GPUs will feature support for VP9 decode, HEVC decode, H.264 decode, and VC1 decode. The chips will carry support for PCIe Gen 4.0 with up to 8 lanes for 16 GT/s. For one of the Navi 23 GPUs with a power limit of 90W, the maximum GPU clock speed is reported at 2350 MHz. The launch of the Navi 23 GPU-based graphics cards is expected in April so expect more information in the coming weeks!