AMD Launches Radeon PRO V620 32 GB Graphics Graphics Card With Navi 21 GPU

AMD has announced its brand new AMD Radeon PRO V620 graphics card, manufactured with the next-gen AMD RDNA2 architecture, delivering high levels of GPU acceleration meeting the needs for the current cloud workloads. This next step for AMD includes immersive AAA game experiences, intensive 3D workloads, and modern office productivity applications at scale in the cloud.

AMD is bringing high-performance AAA gaming experience to the cloud with the introduction of the AMD Radeon PRO V620. We’re seeing adoption of gaming in the cloud from customers around the world, taking advantage of the latest virtualization features delivering efficient and low latency content streaming to multiple simultaneous users. AMD Radeon PRO V620 is yet another proof point of AMD’s excellence in gaming – from the PC to the console and now to the cloud. —Jeff Connell, Corporate Vice President, Visual and Cloud Gaming, AMD

Using state-of-the-art "GPU-partitioning capabilities, multi-stream hardware-accelerated encoders, and 32GB GDDR6 memory," the company's Radeon PRO V620 will showcase GPU resources specifically meeting the sizes of several users and assisting to promote lower-cost acceleration for graphics meeting a large number of workloads. AMD is using identical graphics processing power that they are currently using in the current next-gen gaming consoles, as well as top-level PC games. AMD hopes that the new Radeon PRO V620 GPU help "to develop and deliver immersive AAA game experiences."

EVGA Continues To Have A Horrible 2021 With Shipment of EVGA GeForce RTX 30 Graphics Cards Stolen

Key features of Radeon PRO V620 include: Powerful Data Center GPU Solution – All new RDNA 2 architecture, with 32GB GDDR6 memory and Infinity Cache, as well as dedicated hardware ray tracing deliver remarkable performance for graphics-intensive workloads and games.

Advanced Hardware-Based Security Features – SR-IOV-based GPU virtualization scales to multiple professional graphics users as well as advanced security capabilities, helping protect valuable user data from another user.

Multi-Purpose Flexibility – Designed to support the latest drivers and ROCm software to facilitate a range of workloads: cloud gaming, DaaS, WaaS, and ML.

Supported Modern Applications – Full support for DirectX 12 Ultimate, DirectX, OpenGL, WebGL and OpenCL to accelerate cinematic games and feature-rich applications and websites.

The AMD Radeon PRO V620 GPU will offer 4608 stream processors, 72 CUs, GDDR6 EC processing memory at 32GBs at 16Gbps, bandwidth speeds of 512 GB/s, and 256-bit memory interfacing.

AMD plans to present an increased amount of "architectural advancements" with the new GPU's "powerful compute units, a robust visual pipeline, and all-new Infinity Cache," to allow for high-resolutions while focusing on game performance, added with the latest advancements "including Vulkan, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and AMD FidelityFX." Along with using the most current "virtualization features," adding Infinity Cache, as well as 32GB of GDDR6 memory, AMD's Radeon PRO V620 will help promote "efficient and low latency content streaming to multiple simultaneous users, redefining cloud gaming."