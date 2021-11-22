AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Cards Are Still Twice As Expensive As Their MSRP & GPU Prices Aren’t Going To Get Better Any Time Soon

We are almost at the end of 2021 and things aren't looking any better for AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards in terms of GPU prices. After hitting a peak of inflation of over 300%, the graphics card market was on a course correction but recent crypto demand and shortage of tech components have led to a gradual increase in prices which now stand at 200% over MSRP & don't expect things to get any better in 2022.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce Graphics Card Prices Are Still Bad But GPU Availability Is Slightly Better Than The Beginning of 2021

In the previous report, NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards were at 88% while AMD Radeon graphics cards were at 101% over their MSRP. However, with crypto once again picking up the pace and all recent confirmations from company execs who have said that chip shortages will last throughout 2022, the situation has gotten worse. Following is the 3DCenter chart which shows the GPU prices along with an ETH pricing histogram:

Graphics Card Prices 🇩🇪🇦🇹 Nov 21, 2021 Availability is still okay (no change). But prices for most cards increase again, with the exception of the 6800 non-XT. RDNA2 is now 90% over MSRP, Ampere 95% over MSRP. PS: Chart include now ETH price 😉https://t.co/uVZCo3PDk6 pic.twitter.com/taAt1rvf4F — 3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) November 22, 2021

Compared to October, NVIDIA graphics cards are now 95% expensive (vs 88%) while AMD graphics cards are 90% expensive (vs 101%). It's a small increase but it breaks the downward trend of NVIDIA and is the largest increase in price since July 2021. This trend also puts the prices at a 6-month high and while no one can do anything to fix the current pricing situation, it looks like the overall graphics card availability was slightly better this month compared to October.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Curmudgeon € 579-713 € 649-1099 € 889-1260 1299-1598 € 1399-1690 € 1529-1853 € Alternate € 599-639 € 669-819 € 989-1159 1299 € 1399-1569 € 1549-2049 € Caseking N/A N/A € 889-941 N/A 1411-1538 € 1619-1789 € Computer Universe € 544 N/A N/A 1259 € N/A 1427-1706 € Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxus € 626 € 703-900 € 963-1258 N/A N/A 1623-1852 € Hardwarecamp24 619-629 € € 699 1019 € N/A 1499 € 1629 € Mindfactory € 579-599 € 649-900 979 € N/A 1399-1449 € 1529-1699 € Notebook cheaper € 609-629 € 699-749 N/A 1399 € 1449-1499 € 1549-1849 € ProShop 690 € N/A N/A N/A N/A 1549-1904 € List price 339 € € 380 € 479 € 579 € 649 999 € Surcharge from + 60% from + 71% from + 86% from + 117% from + 116% from + 43% Change as of October 31 + 1pp + 8pp -10PP -42PP + 8pp + 3pp Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★ ☆☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆

The Big Navi RX 6800 series also have the highest markups with prices of 117% over the MSRP. The Radeon RX 6700 XT which was aimed at the 1080p mainstream segment is also 86% over MSRP while the 6600 XT is 71% over MSRP and so is the non-XT variant which is 60% over MSRP.

Certain SKUs such as the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6800 XT, Radeon RX 6600 XT, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080 & RTX 3090 are hard to find. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 (Non-XT) is almost like they don't exist anymore since it's the hardest card to find right now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 3080Ti 3090 Curmudgeon € 719-1127 € 799-1067 € 989-1799 1179-1449 € 1449-1999 € 1859-2399 € € 2799-3569 Alternate N/A € 889-939 € 989-1199 € 1199-1249 1549-1679 € 1949-2099 € 2929 € Caseking N/A € 991-1056 1348 € N/A 1720 € 2046-2461 € 3211 € Computer Universe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equippr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galaxus € 873-1280 946-1199 € 1114-1197 € 1299-1730 € 1779-1811 € 1809-2361 € € 3,089 Hardwarecamp24 € 709 N/A 1129 € N/A 1469 € 1929 € N/A Mindfactory N/A € 799-839 € 989-1129 N/A 1449 € 1879 € N/A Notebook cheaper € 699-749 € 829-879 1199 € 1199-1229 € 1499-1599 € 1899 € € 2799-2999 ProShop N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A List price € 329 € 419 € 519 € 619 € 719 1199 € 1549 € Surcharge from + 112% from + 91% from + 91% from + 90% from + 102% from + 51% from + 81% Change as of October 31 ± 0 + 19pp + 6pp + 29pp + 7pp + 13pp + 7pp Availability ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★ ☆☆ ★★★★ ☆ ★★★ ☆☆

It looks like the focus on the LHR series has shifted miners' attention towards the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 series and although the limit has been cracked through various means, the 3090 continues to offer the highest hash rate of all non-LHR GeForce cards. With that said, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti costs 51% over its MSRP, the lowest of all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

In addition to 3DCenter, HardwareUnboxed has also published a new video showing US prices of NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards. According to various retail outlets, the GeForce GPUs retail for an average of 113% over MSRP with the RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti being the worse contenders while the AMD Radeon GPUs retail for an average of 100% over MSRP, a 9% price hike compared to the previous month.

The full breakdown of prices can be seen in the video below:

All reports now point towards normalization in 2023 so don't expect any miracles prior to that. New GPUs are planned for launch in the coming months so expect them to be priced similarly if not way higher.

