NVIDIA CEO on AMD’s Aldebaran GPU: ‘Every year there’s an Nvidia killer and people call it that’, Also Says ‘‘We don’t have any magic bullets’ To Tackle Shortages

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, has given some interesting statements regarding AMD's server GPU competition and GPU shortages in his latest interviews with Yahoo! Finance & The Next Platform.

NVIDIA CEO Says Competition In The Server Space Is 'Seriously Intense', Also Says GPU Shortages To Last Through Next Year

In the interview with Yahoo! Finance, Jensen has restated what everyone has been saying for a while, that GPU and component shortages are here to stay and will last till 2023. NVIDIA's CEO mentioned that they don't have any magic bullets to navigate through the current crisis that has affected literally every hardware and PC components. Even in 2022, the company expects demand to far exceed supply despite having full support from their suppliers and being multi-sourced.

“I think that through the next year, demand is going to far exceed supply. We don’t have any magic bullets in navigating the supply chain,” Huang told Yahoo Finance Live on Wednesday. “We have the support of our suppliers. We’re fortunate that we’re multi-sourced and that our supply chain is diverse and our company is quite large so we have the support of a large ecosystem around us,” he added. via Yahoo! Finance

The second interview with The Next Platform is more interesting in the regard that Jensen talks about the competition's recently released Aldebaran GPU for the data center segment. Jensen is admitting that the competition within this segment is seriously intense and that every year, there's an 'NVIDIA Killer' of sorts, a name that people seem to use more often when comparing competing products. NVIDIA sees itself as the standard for the data center segment that other companies try to compete with and this is purely due to their immense lead in the AI segment.

However, this is also the easiest segment to compete within as NVIDIA's CEO states. Jensen puts it down to a simple equation of putting more FP64 flops and capacity into one bucket and slashing the overall price into another bucket, and that's basically it. AMD's Aldebaran MI250 series GPUs have been purely that according to Jensen but we should also remember that AMD is the first to MCM design, a GPU architectural design approach that NVIDIA plans to unveil during its next GTC in 2022.