AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Hit New Low As Availability Improves, Now Selling at 35-40% Over MSRP

The latest market pricing and availability report for AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPUs has been shared by 3DCenter, showcasing that prices have hit a new low as availability continues to improve.

AMD Radeon & NVIDIA GeForce GPU Prices Now At Their Lowest Since The Start of 2021, Availability Greatly Improved

The latest report shows that the prices have reached the same level or better than the start of 2021 but with far better availability than it was last year. The AMD Radeon graphics cards are currently priced at an average of 35% over MSRP, a drop from 45% last month while the NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards are priced at 41% MSRP versus last month's 57% price hike.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Flagship Graphics Card Allegedly Launches on 29th March, RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB Cancelled

But it's not just prices that have improved, as you can see from the monthly chart shared by 3DCenter, the availability of GPUs and the respective graphics cards is now at its best since the start of 2021 & continues to improve. Almost every store in the EU and even North American markets are now stocked with graphics cards in good numbers.

In Europe, particularly, almost all stores are stocked with graphics cards in good quantities which means that the only issue that is as of right now is the prices and that, as mentioned above, seems to be improving too.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card Prices (RDNA 2 GPUs) via 3DCenter:

6500XT 6600 6600XT 6700XT 6800 6800XT 6900XT Geizhals 235-362€ 429-660€ 519-739€ 789-1218€ 1029-1392€ 1099-1547€ 1344-1752€ Alternate 269-314€ 469-479€ 579-619€ 799-989€ N/A 1169-1259€ 1359-1699€ Caseking 239-362€ 442-493€ 543-708€ 784-1029€ 1147-1360€ 1149-1371€ 1349-1752€ Computeruniverse 255-320€ 456-680€ 548-739€ 815-989€ 1099-1211€ 1179-1547€ 1388-1823€ Hardwarecamp24 266€ 469-519€ 539-569€ 799-849€ N/A 1199-1289€ 1344-1359€ Mediamarkt 239-326€ 460-469€ N/A 829-930€ 1059€ 1249-1299€ 1649€ Mindfactory 235-289€ 449-489€ 520-619€ 768-834€ 1039-1079€ 1149-1215€ 1349-1468€ Notebooksbilliger 239-310€ 429-579€ 539-639€ 799-959€ 1069-1129€ 1179-1269€ 1349-1699€ ProShop 249-280€ 439-537€ 543-615€ 799-968€ 1039-1199€ 1149-1320€ 1599-1799€ List Price $199 $329 $379 $479 $579 $649 $999 Surcharge +8% +20% +26% +47% +63% +55% +24% Change as of 13th February –9PP –12PP –7PP –8PP –10PP –14PP –9PP Availability ★★★★☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★☆☆ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★

When it comes to AMD Radeon graphics cards, the RX 6000 series lineup is now available at better prices than the GeForce parts. It looks like the only cards that are priced way over the top are the Radeon RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT whereas the RX 6900 XT is priced at an average of 24 percent over MSRP, the RX 6600 XT is also priced 26% over MSRP, the RX 6600 is priced 20% over MSRP and the RX 6500 XT is the least hiked card with an average selling price of just 8% over its MSRP of $199 US. The graphics card can also be found around the $249 US pricing in various NA stores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Card Prices (Ampere GPUs) via 3DCenter:

AMD Threadripper PRO 5000 ‘Chagall’ CPU Specs Leak Out: Flagship 5995WX With Up To 64 Zen 3 Cores Clocked at 4.5 GHz

3050 3060 3060Ti 3070 3070Ti 3080 -10GB 3080Ti 3090 Geizhals 349-609€ 529-749€ 672-1099€ 869-1157€ 879-1210€ 1179-1799€ 1519-1999€ 2185-3258€ Alternate 379-479€ 589-699€ 749-849€ 889-1199€ 949-1169€ 1229-1299€ 1569-1939€ 2289-2399€ Caseking 390-526€ 559-766€ 720-848€ 942-980€ 936-1108€ 1282-1642€ 1618-2014€ 2434-2947€ Computeruniverse N/A 570-688€ 708-893€ 895-1119€ 939-1117€ 1219-1503€ 1646-2008€ 2185-3440€ Hardwarecamp24 429€ 609€ 719-769€ 898-999€ 949-959€ 1269-1379€ 1684-1769€ 2285€ Mediamarkt 369-456€ 569-649€ 699-820€ 990-999€ 910-1069€ 1229-1399€ 1549-1854€ 2239-2860€ Mindfactory 349-366€ 1000€ 779€ 869-1275€ 899-1049€ 1189-1268€ 1519-1749€ 2199-2299€ Notebooksbilliger 359-529€ 549-699€ 689-799€ 879-1049€ 909-1089€ 1179-1399€ 1657-1999€ 2199-2899€ ProShop 420-649€ 649-669€ N/A 949-999€ 969-1119€ 1299-1371€ 1799-1999€ 2249-2494€ List Price $249 $329 $399 $499 $599 $699 $1199 $1499 Surcharge +29% +48% +55% +60% +35% +55% +16% +34% Change as of 13th February –20PP –23PP –12PP –6PP –16PP –17PP –16PP –13PP Availability ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★☆ ★★★★★ ★★★★★

Coming to NVIDIA, the majority of the lineup is still priced at above 50% over MSRP but the cards such as the RTX 3080 Ti currently sits at 16% over MSRP which might make it a decent option over the RTX 3090 for gamers as it also comes in an LHR package which makes it almost not that good of a deal for miners. The GeForce RTX 3050, the most recent launch, currently sits at 29% over MSRP.

We also recently reported on how the graphics card prices are coming down significantly and we expect even better rates in the coming months as the cryptocurrency market corrects. From the looks of things, the entry-level parts are now available close to their MSRPs which is good news for the bulk of gamers but we would advise them to wait a bit more if they can because prices are indeed going to come down further in the next few months, especially as we get close to the launch of next-gen GPUs around mid of 2022.