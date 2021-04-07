AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Edition Graphics Card Launched, Big Navi Gets All-Black Design

AMD Launches A Limited Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Variant of Its Big Navi Graphics Card
Today, AMD has launched a black-colored variant of its Big Navi graphics card known as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black. The variant is a limited edition model which has the same specifications as the reference model but comes with an all-black color scheme which looks impressive.
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black is stated to be made after the company received a huge demand for it. This prompted AMD to release an all-black variant for a select quantity of its Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. The card is primarily targeted at the AMD Red Team members since they received an early notification for the card on where to buy them. As of right now, the card is listed over at AMD's official shop for a price of $649.99 US but is marked as 'Out of Stock' which means that the initial stock has run dry.
AMD 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card Specifications
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.
In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|GPU
|Navi 23?
|Navi 22?
|Navi 22 (XL?)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|236mm2?
|336mm2?
|336mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|TBA
|17.2 Billion?
|17.2 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|32
|TBA
|TBA
|40
|60
|72
|80
|Stream Processors
|2048
|TBA
|TBA
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|Boost Clock
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|6-12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|128-bit?
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|16 Gbps?
|14 Gbps?
|14 Gbps?
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|256 GB/s?
|320 GB/s
|320 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|TDP
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|Price
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black might make a return on the AMD Shop in a few weeks but considering its limited nature and the fact that Red Team Members will be notified us, regular customers will have a really hard time getting their hands on this limited product. Your best bet will be to search eBay or online to see if someone's selling this card at gouged-up prices.
