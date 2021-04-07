Today, AMD has launched a black-colored variant of its Big Navi graphics card known as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black. The variant is a limited edition model which has the same specifications as the reference model but comes with an all-black color scheme which looks impressive.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Edition Graphics Card Launched, Big Navi Gets All-Black Design

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black is stated to be made after the company received a huge demand for it. This prompted AMD to release an all-black variant for a select quantity of its Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. The card is primarily targeted at the AMD Red Team members since they received an early notification for the card on where to buy them. As of right now, the card is listed over at AMD's official shop for a price of $649.99 US but is marked as 'Out of Stock' which means that the initial stock has run dry.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 23? Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 236mm2? 336mm2? 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBA 17.2 Billion? 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 32 TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors 2048 TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 6-12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit? 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 16 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 256 GB/s? 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black might make a return on the AMD Shop in a few weeks but considering its limited nature and the fact that Red Team Members will be notified us, regular customers will have a really hard time getting their hands on this limited product. Your best bet will be to search eBay or online to see if someone's selling this card at gouged-up prices.