AMD Launches A Limited Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Variant of Its Big Navi Graphics Card

Today, AMD has launched a black-colored variant of its Big Navi graphics card known as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black. The variant is a limited edition model which has the same specifications as the reference model but comes with an all-black color scheme which looks impressive.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black Edition Graphics Card Launched, Big Navi Gets All-Black Design

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black is stated to be made after the company received a huge demand for it. This prompted AMD to release an all-black variant for a select quantity of its Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card. The card is primarily targeted at the AMD Red Team members since they received an early notification for the card on where to buy them. As of right now, the card is listed over at AMD's official shop for a price of $649.99 US but is marked as 'Out of Stock' which means that the initial stock has run dry.

AMD 6800 XT "Big Navi 21 XT" GPU Powered 16 GB Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT will come packed with the Navi 21 XT GPU which is a cut-down SKU featuring 72 Compute Units or 4608 SPs. The card will also feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus interface, a 512 GB/s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost at reference specs. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also packs 72 Ray Accelerators which are dedicated for real-time raytracing workloads. The card will feature a based TBP of 300W with factory-overclocked models pushing it above 350W and will arrive at a later date.

In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards will also feature 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. The cache will help boost bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions beyond 1080p HD. The 128 MB Infinity Cache boosts the standard 512 GB/s bandwidth by 3.25x, delivering an effective bandwidth of up to 1.664 TB/s across all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPUNavi 23?Navi 22?Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTX
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size236mm2?336mm2?336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBA17.2 Billion?17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units32TBATBA40607280
Stream Processors2048TBATBA2560384046085120
TMUs/ROPsTBATBATBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBATBATBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz
Boost ClockTBATBATBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBATBATBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 64 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?6-12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit?192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock16 Gbps?14 Gbps?14 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps
Bandwidth256 GB/s?320 GB/s320 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s
TDPTBATBATBA230W250W300W300W
PriceTBATBATBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Midnight Black might make a return on the AMD Shop in a few weeks but considering its limited nature and the fact that Red Team Members will be notified us, regular customers will have a really hard time getting their hands on this limited product. Your best bet will be to search eBay or online to see if someone's selling this card at gouged-up prices.

