AMD ‘Friend-Zones’ Gamers By Refuting February 14th Valentines Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU Launch Date

This morning, AMD confirmed that February 14, 2023, also known as Valentine's Day to some, is no longer the correct date for the launch of the company's new Ryzen 7000 X3D processors. The company has made a statement but has yet to reveal a new launch date for the new CPU. AMD does assure consumers that they will disclose more information as we arrive closer to the launch.

A spokesperson for AMD delivered the following quote to us about the misleading date, stating,

As you know, today AMD.com briefly published a launch date for the Ryzen 7000X3D Series Desktop processors; however, that date is incorrect. We have not confirmed a launch date at this time. We will provide updates on the expected availability of these processors at a future date.

Sources still confirm that we will see a February launch window, but no one, including insiders or media outlets, has heard of any new dates from AMD.

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D 3D V-Cache CPU Specs 'Unofficial':

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (USD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 TBD TBD 192 MB (64+128) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 TBD TBD 192 MB (64+128) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD 96 (32+64) 170W TBD AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US

Three SKUs are expected to launch under the new AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D line — the 7950X3D, 7900X3D, and the 7800X3D — and are expected to offer as many as sixteen Zen4 cores, 64MB of 3D V-Cache, and produce a peak boost clock frequency of 5.7 GHz. The new processors will be in direct competition with Intel's LGA1700 processors, including Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processors from the company. The processors are rumored to be more expensive than other chips released in this category, but pricing is also unknown for the new next-gen processors from AMD.

The 3D V-Cache that AMD utilizes uses a 3D die stacking technique which allows 64MB SRAM dies to boost workloads due to more data processing in one location, allowing the system to spend less time searching the DRAM for pieces of information. Several types of users will reap the benefits of the technology, as it will improve gaming, content creation, and business workloads by anywhere between twenty-one to thirty percent.

