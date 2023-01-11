AMD To Give The Love of 3D V-Cache This Valentines With Its Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs Launch

This Valentine's, gamers, and enthusiasts will be going out on a date with AMD's next-gen 3D V-Cache CPUs, the Ryzen 7000 X3D series.

AMD Confirms Ryzen 7000 X3D CPU Launch on Valentine's Day, Bringing The Love of 3D V-Cache To Your PC

Announced at CES, AMD has now officially confirmed that their Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs, featuring the next-generation 3D V-Cache technology, will be hitting retail shelves on the 14th of February which is Valentine's Day. It looks like the new CPUs will be a perfect Valentine's gift for your loved ones if they like playing games because this chip is stated to be the fastest processor on the block when it launches.

AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D 3D V-Cache CPUs launch on Valentine's Day, making them the perfect gift for gamers. (Image Credits: Overclock3D)

The AMD Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs are the 2nd generation consumer V-Cache parts featuring stacked cache. While the Zen 3 lineup featured just one 3D V-Cache SKU, the Zen 4 lineup is getting three SKUs at vastly different prices.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D - 16 Cores With 144 MB Cache

Starting at the top, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D which will be the flagship and the first 16-core CPU to feature 3D V-Cache technology. The chip will incorporate a total of 32 threads, a total of 144 MB cache (64 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 16 MB L2), and a TDP of 120W. As for the clocks, the chip is rated at a base clock of 4.2 GHz which is 300 MHz slower than the standard 7950X but boost clocks are rated at the same 5.7 GHz. This should give us a hint at why the TDP is 50W lower versus the Non-3D part.

The way AMD is arranging the 3D V-Cache structuring on the Ryzen 9 X3D parts is by putting the SRAM cache on a single CCD instead of both CCDs. This way, AMD can maximize the performance in gaming through a single CCD while retaining the secondary die to benefit from the higher clock speeds (1T). This means that there should be a balance of single-threaded gaming performance & multi-threaded applications without sacrificing overall clock speeds like the previous gen. This is first and foremost a gaming chip so the cache die is the more important aspect to optimize. It'll be rather interesting to see how things pan out in the final retail units and just how far AMD enables tuning on the new parts.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D - 12 Cores With 140 MB Cache

The second chip is the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D which will feature 12 cores and 24 threads. This is also a 2 CCD configuration with one CCD configured with the V-Cache and the second without it. The chip features a total of 140 MB cache (64 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 12 MB L2). The clocks are rated at a 4.4 GHz base which is 200 MHz slower than the Non-3D SKU & the boost clock remains the same at 5.6 GHz. The CPU is also rated at a TDP of 120W.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D - Replacing The 5800X3D As The New Gaming Champ!

Lastly, we have the successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. This CPU is going to be the ideal choice for gamers with 8 cores, 16 threads, and the same 104 MB of cache (32 MB CCD, 64 MB V-Cache + 8 MB L2). The CPU comes with a base clock of around 4 GHz which could end up at least 500 MHz slower than the Ryzen 7 7700X and a boost clock of 5.0 GHz which is 400 MHz slower than the Ryzen 7 7700X.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 16/32 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz 144 MB (64+64+16) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W $699 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 12/24 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz 144 MB (64+64+12) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W $549 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900 Zen 4 5nm 12/24 3.6 GHz 5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 65W $429 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Zen 4 3D V-Cache 5nm 8/16 4.0 GHz 5.0 GHz 104 MB (32+64+8) 120W TBA AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W $399 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Zen 4 5nm 8/16 3.6 GHz 5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65W $329 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W $299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Zen 4 5nm 6/12 3.8 GHz 5.1 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65W $229 US

Here, we see that our prediction of how AMD is managing the cache die and the clocks are playing here. The 120W TDP is retained despite the Ryzen 7 7800X3D running at lower clocks than AMD's Ryzen 7 7700X which has a TDP of 105W. This means that the cache requires that extra TDP limit & AMD is optimizing those base/boost clocks heavily on the Ryzen 9 parts to meet the 120W target. It will be interesting to see those clock variations across the dual Ryzen 9 CCD SKUs in further tests.

As for the performance, AMD is touting a huge 30% performance improvement for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D over the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU is also compared to Intel's Core i9-13900K in both gaming and application benchmarks. The chip delivers up to +24% in the FHD game benchmarks and up to +52% faster in application performance.

The titles used are cherry-picked and AMD isn't sharing any details such as the test settings or configurations that were used here but if these results are legit, then we can see the Ryzen 7 7800X3D become just as popular as the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the retail segment. The AMD Ryzen 7000 3D V-Cache CPUs are going to hit retail shelves next month on Valentine's Day.

News Source: Overclock3D