AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU With 96 Zen 4 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark

Hassan Mujtaba
Oct 8, 2022, 04:37 AM EDT
AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU With 96 Zen 4 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark 1

The first entry of AMD's EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU which features 96 Zen 4 cores and operates at up to 3.7 GHz has been spotted in the Geekbench benchmark.

AMD EPYC 9654P "4th Gen Genoa" CPU With 96 Zen 4 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark

AMD EPYC 9654 will be part of the Genoa EPYC 9000 series family. The CPU will offer a total of 96 cores and 192 threads which is the maximum core count of the Genoa lineup. To get to 96 cores, AMD will be incorporating a total of up to 12 CCD's in its Genoa chip. Each CCD will feature 8 cores based on the Zen 4 architecture. This is an increase of 50% in cores and thread count versus the Milan-X 64 core and 128 thread parts. But this isn't the flagship SKU as that title is held by the EPYC 9664 which we also detailed here.

The AMD EPYC 9654 "Genoa" CPU will feature 32 MB of L3 cache per CCD which will be shared across all Zen 4 cores within the CCD and a total of 1 MB L2 cache per core. This gives us 384 MB of L3 cache and 96 MB of L2 cache which combine to offer a massive 480 MB of cache pool available on the top SKU. For comparison, the top EPYC Milan CPU, the EPYC 7763, packs 256 MB of L3 (32 MB per CCD) & 32 MB of L2 (512 KB per core) for a total of 288 MB combined cache. That's a 67% increase in the amount of cache alone.

  • AMD EPYC 9654 (Genoa) - 384 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 96 MB L2 (1 MB Per Core) = 480 MB Cache
  • AMD EPYC 7763 (Milan) - 256 MB L3 (32 MB Per CCD) + 32 MB L2 (512 KB Per Core) = 288 MB Cache
AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU clock speeds. (Image via Geekbench 5 Browser)
AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU clock speeds. (Image via Geekbench 5 Browser)

The CPU was tested on an ASUS "RS500A-E12-RS12U" server which featured a K14PA-U24 Series motherboard. Single the EPYC 9654P is a "P" SKU, it is designed for single-socket platforms. The platform did feature up to 768 GB of DDR5-4800 memory and was running on an Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS operating system.

AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU With 96 Zen 4 Cores & 3.7 GHz Clocks Spotted In Geekbench Benchmark 2

In terms of performance, the AMD EPYC 9654P Genoa CPU scored 1467 points in single-core and 77,251 points in multi-core tests. The single-core performance is definitely an improvement over the Zen 3 CPUs but it looks like the multi-threaded performance isn't optimized on the platform that it is currently running on.

 

Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 "Sapphire Rapids" CPU Benchmarks (Geekbench 5 ST)
Single-Core
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
0
400
800
1200
1600
2000
2400
EPYC 9654P Genoa (96 Core / 192 Thread) @ 3.7 GHz
1.5k
EPYC 9664 Genoa (192 Core / 384 Thread) @ 3.51 GHz
1.5k
Xeon Platinum 8468 (96 Core / 192 Thread) @ 2.10 GHz
1.3k
EPYC 7763 (128 Core / 256 Thread) @ 3.53 GHz
1.2k
Intel Xeon Platinum 8468 "Sapphire Rapids" CPU Benchmarks (Geekbench 5 MT)
Multi-Core
0
16667
33334
50001
66668
83335
100002
0
16667
33334
50001
66668
83335
100002
EPYC 9664 Genoa (192 Core / 384 Thread) @ 3.51 GHz
96.5k
EPYC 9654P Genoa (96 Core / 192 Thread) @ 3.7 GHz
77.3k
EPYC 7763 (128 Core / 256 Thread) @ 3.53 GHz
75.5k
Xeon Platinum 8468 (96 Core / 192 Thread) @ 2.10 GHz
74.9k

With that said, AMD's EPYC 9000 "Genoa" CPU lineup for servers is going to offer a huge uplift in performance. We have already seen a partial 128-core / 256-thread configuration defeating all of the current-gen server chips so a 192-core and 384-thread dual-socket configuration is going to shatter some world records for sure. The AMD EPYC 9000 Genoa CPU lineup is expected to enter the server segment later this quarter.

News Source: Benchleaks

