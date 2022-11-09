Menu
AMD Cooks Up Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 “Zen 4” Non-X CPUs, 65W TDP With Better Performance Per Watt

Hassan Mujtaba
Nov 9, 2022, 02:53 PM EST
AMD's Ryzen 7 7700 & Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs have appeared within the SiSoftware database and this confirms that the red team is cooking up more Zen 4 chips for consumers.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 8 Core & Ryzen 5 7600 6 Core CPUs Spotted Within SiSoftware, Bringing Higher Performance Per Watt To The AM5 Platform

AMD has so far only introduced its "X" series SKUs in the Raphael "Zen 4" family. These parts aim towards enthusiasts and extreme gamers but like all generations that came before it, the Ryzen 7000 CPUs are bound to get Non-X parts. Although the company hasn't officially confirmed the release of any Non-X chips yet, we know that there are more chips coming to consumers soon in addition to the 3D V-Cache parts which are expected to be introduced at CES 2023.

Both the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 CPUs appeared within the database and were running on a Sapphire 7D771 motherboard platform. Although Sapphire doesn't make any motherboards for the general consumer segment, they are invested in the Embedded market business and this could be a product related to that. With that said, let's take a look at the specs that these chips have on offer.

amd-ryzen-7-7700-8-core-non-x-ryzen-7000-cpu
amd-ryzen-5-7600-6-core-non-x-ryzen-7000-cpu
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core chip with 16 threads, It will carry 8 MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 cache. The CPU has a base clock of 3.8 GHz and will feature a TDP of 65W. The CPU scored 355.4 points within the "Processor Arithmetic" test in the SiSoftware benchmark ranker. The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a 6-core chip with 12 threads, 6 MB of L2 cache, 32 MB of L3 cache, and a clock frequency of 3.8 GHz. The CPU also runs at the same 65W TDP but will have a slightly lower boost frequency. The chip scored 259.72 GOPS in the same benchmark test.

Both CPUs end up featuring vastly lower clock speeds compared to their "X" SKUs. The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is clocked 700 MHz lower while the Ryzen 5 7600 is clocked 900 MHz lower. The boost clock speeds will also be vastly different between the X and Non-X chips.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 Non-X CPUs such as the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 will be a better choice for gamers who look to maximize their PC in terms of power efficiency. Furthermore, it might be possible that these chips will slash the prices a bit which would help AMD secure additional shares for its AM5 platform. AMD is expected to announce these chips for retail in early 2023.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W$699 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W$549 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W$399 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700Zen 45nm8/163.8 GHz5.3 GHz40 MB (32+8)65WTBD
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600Zen 45nm6/123.8 GHzTBD38 MB (32+6)65WTBD
