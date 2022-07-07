Menu
AMD continues to hire open-source developers to stay ahead of the competition

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 6, 2022

AMD has continued hiring Linux and other open-source developers for additional roles in the company. Recently, the company has posted a new position for the open-source GPU driver stack, focusing on efforts on multimedia, reports Phoronix.

AMD is seeking more open-source developers with next-gen GPU and multimedia experience

AMD has a hand in open-source GPU sections in products such as Elon Musk's Tesla Model S and Valve's Steam Deck models. Outside of those two prominent sectors, AMD is heavily used among the Linux gaming community due to its continued efforts to keep its open-source drivers up-to-date.

The job listing asks for the position to be filled by an engineer capable of contributing to both Mesa and Linux kernels for AMD's line of GPUs. The applicant must have experience with VA-API, current video codec, and multiple multimedia processing experiences. This experience includes both OpenGL and Vulkan accelerators. Additionally, the applicant would also need to know about AV1 video codecs.

Our team works on open-source GPU drivers for Linux. We are leading contributors to the Radeon Mesa graphics and multimedia drivers included in popular Linux distributions like Ubuntu, Fedora, Arch, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, and Debian. Our software is used in exciting products such as the Tesla Model S and the Steam Deck.

We are looking for expert software engineers to develop, maintain, and support multimedia drivers in support of a wide range of applications. Successful candidates will apply their knowledge of Linux device driver development or Linux application development to become key contributors to the ongoing development of AMD GPU drivers for current and future hardware. Ideal candidates are passionate about Linux and open source, are self-motivated, have outstanding problem-solving skills, will thrive in a fast-paced environment, and have a proven track record to collaborate within and across diverse teams.

— exerpt from the current job listing at the Careers home page

AMD also recently made its bleeding-edge FSR "FidelityFX Super Resolution" technology open-source and readily available to the PC and Microsoft Xbox ecosystem. The company provided necessary tools and guidelines and this goes off to show just how committed the red team is to their new Open-Source strategy.

AMD is also looking to hire for areas that include their next-generation processors, virtualization, quality assurance, CXL, and several other open-source positions to stay, even if not a step above NVIDIA and Intel.

